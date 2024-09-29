Taylor Swift's Fans Were Convinced She 'Manifested' Travis Kelce After Resurfaced 2009 Interview

In a 2009 interview with Glamour, Taylor Swift discussed the qualities she looks for in a partner, and with the conversation resurfacing, fans believe the pop star and beau Travis Kelce are meant to be. Back then, Swift said that, because of her work, she would probably 'always' be dating 'long-distance.' She told the magazine, "I think it’s more a question of confidence. I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control."

Swift said, in another section of the interview, that when one partner is a professional performer and the other isn't, it may strain a love connection. She told the magazine that after giving interviews all day and going on stage every night, she could 'only give someone what's left.' Expanding on that, Swift added, "It’s always going to be long distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life." If she met anyone that was 'worth it,' Swift said she may be inclined to change how she thinks.

She manifested relationship with Travis — Abigail (@corycooke76) January 4, 2024

In 2024, the singer has not only gone to see her current beau Travis Kelce perform in Kansas City, New York, and Boston, but she has also seen him repay the favor. What had fans really excited was the fact that he, too, has traveled extensively to be with Swift on her record-breaking international Eras Tour. In particular, last year, he traveled to Argentina in November to see her on stage, making the journey to witness her performance, only for the habit to continue into the present.

She predicted this relationship 15 years ago! Well played TS🫶 — Evelyn (@Evelyn21918794) January 4, 2024

As such, one astute fan noticed the time and dedication of the couple when they turned the pages of the 2009 magazine with Swift on the cover. As per HuffPost, the fan shared on Twitter, "Found this magazine with Taylor on the cover from 2009, and this is what she said about being in a relationship back then, omg some of it still applies." Another user commented, "She manifested this relationship with Travis."

“my ideal man would be someone who’s sweet, but also tough…”



…and on the 8th day, god created travis kelce for taylor swift pic.twitter.com/qh7C2SK8ht — mikaela (@tayviswarrior) April 3, 2024

Swift and Kelce spent New Year's Eve and Christmas together. Swift attended the games that Kelce had on both days. Her immediate family celebrated Christmas with her. Later, a source told the Daily Mail how unique Swift's Christmas with Kelce was. Kelce and his father were joined by her brother Austin and parents, Andrea and Scott, for the day. The insider revealed, "Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor.

She’s never had this happen before, and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her. Her friends think that this is just more proof that Travis is going to be a Swiftie for life. Of course, Travis was bummed that they did not win the game [that day]. But he is at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game."

