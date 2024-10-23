Resurfaced 2003 Interview Has Jennifer Lopez Saying She Was 'Crying, Crazy and Going Nuts' With Diddy

After meeting on the set of the music video for If You Had My Love, Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs had a turbulent relationship from 1999 to 2001. “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin,” Lopez exclusively told Vibe in 2003. Both Lopez and Combs were detained in connection with a gunfight during their turbulent public romance, which further strained their relationship.

According to Elle, Combs, who was 31 at the time, was taken into custody in 1999 after a shooting at a nightclub in New York City in 1991. Combs' bodyguard Anthony "Wolf" Jones, 21-year-old rapper Jamal "Shyne" Barrow, and his then-girlfriend Lopez, 30, were with him at the time. Back then, the incident started with a disagreement and ended in gunfire that left three people injured. The I Need a Girl rapper and Barrow faced multiple criminal charges that were not ultimately proven guilty.

However, the person with the most severe injuries consistently maintained that Combs was the one who shot her in the face. "I'm willing to have a doctor remove part of the 9 mm bullet in my face so they can use it as evidence," Natania Reuben told News Nation. In 2008, Reuben sued Combs for $130 million in compensation; the case was resolved out of court in June 2011. “I watched him,” she told The Daily Beast, “I saw him with my own eyes.” She said that his arrest was the 'best day ever.'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs & Jennifer Lopez at The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards -Beverly Hilton Hotel, California. (Image Source: SGranitz/ Getty Images)

As per multiple reports, Combs fled the scene with Lopez and Jones after the incident and they were involved in a chase scene with the authorities. Police later discovered a stolen firearm in the vehicle, the Washington Post reported. Lopez and Combs were both taken into custody and first charged with criminal possession of stolen items, according to The Guardian. However, overnight, Lopez's accusations were withdrawn, but Combs and Barrow were put on trial. The disgraced rapper was also charged with bribery; it was alleged that he had given the car's driver $50,000 in exchange for claiming the gun as his.

Diddy was exonerated of the accusations. Barrow, his 21-year-old co-defendant, was charged with five crimes, including criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and first-degree assault. The New York Times reported that although Barrow was found not guilty of attempted murder, he was sentenced to ten years in prison. The actual shooting never resulted in anyone being charged or convicted. Although Lopez rarely discussed the shooting, she made an exception during an interview with British magazine ELLE in 2000. She said, “It was a complete nightmare.” “I had absolutely no idea what was going on. No one did.”