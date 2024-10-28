Residents Outraged as FEMA Relief Requests For Hurricane Helene Destruction Get Denied

FEMA Aid Denial

North Carolina Mayor Derek Roberts shared his opinion on FEMA aid denial, “It turned ugly quick — it went from some rain and some wind to a tree in our bedroom and our basement was flooding...”

Frustrated Residents Left Reeling Post Hurricane Helene

The Gulf of Mexico's water pushes up against the beach as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Hurricane Helene left a brutal mark on North Carolina, transforming once-peaceful communities into disaster zones. The destruction was swift and extensive, with residents grappling with flooded homes, uprooted trees, and a scramble to salvage what remained. The community of Newland faced one of the heaviest blows and the devastation raised a storm of agitation, especially for local officials who felt overwhelmed by the slow-moving federal relief process.

North Carolina Mayor Frustrated

Derek Roberts, the Mayor of Newland NC, after his wishlist was dropped off. ( Image Source: Twitter (X) | Photo by @deluxe_pepe)

As Newland’s mayor, Derek Roberts witnessed his town’s devastation firsthand. He has been vocal about FEMA’s inadequate support. He remarked, “It turned ugly quick — it went from some rain and some wind to a tree in our bedroom and our basement was flooding.” Many locals share his sentiment, feeling abandoned despite promises of federal aid.

Measures Taken by Biden-Harris Administration

Kamala Harris visits a Hurricane Helene donation drop-off site for emergency supplies on October 5, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama)

As per reports, the Biden-Harris administration has rolled out emergency assistance initiatives, including an upfront payment of $750 through FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund for urgent needs. The measure is designed to help families with immediate expenses following a disaster, such as food, temporary shelter, and essential supplies. Harris claimed that the $750 payment is just the start, with additional aid to follow for those with verified damage claims.

Who Is Eligible for Aid?

People wait in line for gasoline in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024, in Fletcher, North Carolina. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford)

FEMA assistance eligibility is based on specific criteria. To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals, or qualified non-citizens who must have endured major disaster-related damage in their primary residence. So far, over a million households have received FEMA’s 'serious needs' assistance, totaling more than $780 million. FEMA reviews applications, verifies damages, and follows up with additional support for those who need it.

Forgotten Promises

Lucas Ross, and Nathan Joudry clearing mud and debris from Casablanca Cigar Bar in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024, in Asheville, North Carolina. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits)

Mayor Roberts’ agitation with FEMA can be attributed to the difficulties faced by his daughter whose house sustained severe damage, leaving her without flood insurance to cover the losses. Roberts exclaimed, “What is FEMA?...So my daughter, whose house got completely wiped out, has no flood insurance, meets with a FEMA person, applies for everything, doesn't get the $750 that Kamala says that she's supposed to get…They gave her $300, which won't even cover what's in her refrigerator.”

FEMA's Defense

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, in Washington is photographed on October 8, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura)

As per CNN, FEMA, in response to criticism, maintains that their relief efforts have provided prominent support. They emphasized that survivors need to register for assistance to access ongoing support, but the agency faces hurdles. To address issues with duplicate benefits, FEMA stresses that while initial funds are kept, further claims are holistically checked to avoid overlap.

FEMA's 50% Rule— A New Challenge for Homeowners

Screens display information on Hurricane Ian inside the National Response Coordination Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters, on September 28, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

A key regulation known as the '50% rule' is presenting an added burden for homeowners in disaster zones. For properties with damages exceeding 50% of their market value, rebuilding requirements become stringent, often requiring entire structures to be elevated to meet modern flood-zone standards. The 50% rule was designed to reduce the need for repeated disaster relief payouts by encouraging at-risk homeowners to upgrade properties to withstand future floods.