Republicans Doubt That Trump's Demands Could Bring About 'Galactically Stupid' Results, Here's Why

Donald Trump has left the Republicans worried who fear his increasing demands may lead the Republican Party nowhere. The former President who has been constantly demanding that the House Republicans should get going with the federal government until they get to make a new government in the Senate and White House has left several Republicans in a fix. The ex-POTUS who is also the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections has urged his party members to do it so that they could sign off a legislation making it mandatory to show proof of citizenship for registering to vote.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado

However, the task isn't as easy as it appears. The politicians of the Republican party have voiced how they do not think such a step would help them in bringing about the desired votes. The Republicans have vehemently opposed the demand according to NBC News, as Rep. Mike Garcia shared, "It’s, in my opinion, galactically stupid to do a government shutdown even after an election. Before an election, it’s even worse. It’s self-immolating as a party if we do that right before an election." Adding on he also said, "The dynamics of all that, it’s between [Trump] and the speaker. And the speaker’s got to call his play."

MITCH MCCONNELL: "The one thing you cannot have is a government shutdown. It would be politically beyond stupid for us to do that right before the election, because certainly we'd get the blame." @RiegerReport

Meanwhile, another Rep. shared their views on the same lines. Rep. Don Bacon said, "Shutting down the government is bad politics, bad governance," who was upfront with his defiance of Trump's idea. The businessman-turned-politician has been vocal about the voting registration and suspected discrepancies that could save a lot of votes. However, his constant claims of alleging conspiracies against his previous defeat in the POTUS 2020 race had left his calls unnoticed. White House speaker Mike Johnson on the other hand is going with the resolution that keeps the government open.

Shutting down the government a couple months out from an election is really hall of fame stupid shit. — L™️ (@RecklessSpaGoat) September 19, 2024

In his recent meeting with the business tycoon, Johnson tried to talk him out of his demand to shut the government. However, it didn't end up in favor of either of them. According to Raw Story, Johnson addressed the issue and said, "I’ve had a lot of conversations with President Trump. I won’t divulge all of that, but he understands the situation that we’re in. He is doggedly determined to ensure that election security remains a top priority, and I am as well, which is why I put the SAVE Act with the CR."

Are house Republicans stupid enough to shut down the government a month before the election? pic.twitter.com/byFilZjBVc — BlueDream (@58bugeye) September 18, 2024

As of now, the former President is facing a string of setbacks with the legalities of his hush money conviction. The previous debate with Kamla Harris on the other hand left him a few notches down against her. Trump was photographed spending his time in a golf course a lot which was marred with another attempted assassination for his life. The first one left him with an injury on his ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Amid all this, it is difficult to judge what Trump prioritizes at the moment with respect to dissolving the government.