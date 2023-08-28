Former President Donald Trump turned himself in to Atlanta police on Thursday. The charges against the 77-year-old former president, which include 13 counts of trying to influence the results of the 2020 election, have sparked a fresh round of controversy. Trump's height and weight, a subject that has been the focus of speculation for years, have come to light throughout the legal wrangling.

Trump's picture and fingerprints were taken after he turned himself in to the police and the photo was made public along with other details. His self-reported weight was 215 pounds, and he was listed as having a height of 6 feet 3 inches, according to Fulton County Jail. However, these figures' accuracy is also being questioned. According to The Washington Post, these numbers "may not be accurate."

Trump's height and weight have been a subject of scrutiny for a long time. His weight was a frequent topic of conversation during his tenure at the White House, however, stories and assertions have differed widely. The latest measurements are in question because Trump's last checkup at the White House two years prior recorded him as being approximately 30 pounds heavier than his most recent booking, per Marca.

Trump stated that he was 236 pounds and 6 feet 3 inches tall in 2016 when he was campaigning for office. According to scientific standards, he was overweight based on his self-declared weight. His New York driver's license, which said that he was 6 feet 2 inches tall, however, refuted this claim. Dr. Sean Conley, the White House doctor, added more uncertainty to the situation in 2018 when Trump's yearly physical test revealed that he weighed 243 pounds.

In 2020, during Trump's first presidential term, medical reports revealed that he weighed 237 pounds. His self-declared weight from four years earlier was slightly higher than this number. The controversy over his true weight had been further complicated by the inconsistent nature of these estimates.

Another odd finding surfaced from the most current booking information following his surrender in Georgia in 2023. His weight was measured at 215 pounds, despite his height remaining constant at 6 feet 3 inches. The accuracy of this latest measurement is currently being disputed by professionals and spectators.

Throughout his public life, Trump has shown sensitivity regarding his weight and height. While he was in the White House, interest in these figures increased leading some to question if he was actually presenting factual information or rather using "alternative facts," per COOPWB.

Trump's weight was even the subject of bets on the online betting website BetOnline, with predictions on whether he would weigh 278 pounds or less. Trump's campaign benefited from his larger-than-life personality and physical appearance, which helped to convey a sense of power and dominance. However, it has grown difficult to determine the former president's exact weight due to conflicting stories and figures.

