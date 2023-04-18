Reese Witherspoon Reunites With Ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Shortly After Announcing Her Divorce From Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon reunited with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe since announcing her divorce from Jim Toth, to celebrate the launch of their son's new music album "A New Earth".

The "Legally Blonde" actress Witherspoon was included in a heartwarming post on her ex-husband's Instagram as the former married couple reunited to encourage and celebrate their son Deacon Phillippe's newly emerging musical career, with the release of his first-ever album. This comes in right after Witherspoon announced the news of her divorce from Jim Toth earlier in March.

The "Cruel Intentions" actor shared the news of his son's new venture on Instagram. Looking dashing as ever, Phillippe styled himself with a plain white t-shirt and a classic red and white knit jacket, which he paired with a minimalistic gold chain and pendant. His son Deacon went with a rather rustic look in a black t-shirt and a white plaid jacket, which he accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses strung around his neck with a beaded chain, while he sported silver rings on his hand.

Image Source: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil

Witherspoon was also included in the post alongside her doppelganger daughter Ava Phillippe. Reese wore a red plaid jacket with silver buttons and paired it with blue denim, a simple leather belt and a pair of gold hoops. Ava went retro with her style as she wore a classic tie-up green crop top, leather pants and a classic belt.

Image Source: Getty Images/George De Sota

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were the ultimate power couple back in the 90s, reports People. The two met on the set of their movie "Cruel Intentions" in 1997 during which sparks flew. At Witherspoon's birthday party, she confessed to him rather romantically by saying, "I think you're my birthday gift." Phillippe found it extremely flattering and they began dating. However, they kept their relationship on the down low throughout filming. The couple got engaged in 1998 and tied the knot in 1999. Shortly after, they welcomed two children together, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, between 1999 and 2003.

Things turned rather rough between the two and they underwent couple's therapy. In 2006, a representative of the two announced that the couple had decided to go their separate ways after 9 years of marriage, but they'd continue to co-parent their two kids.

Image Source: Getty Images / Presley Ann

According to People, Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon were married for close to 12 years before the two decided to announce their divorce just two days before celebrating their 12th anniversary. The former couple released a joint statement on Instagram that entailed that after great consideration and care the two have made the "difficult decision to divorce" and are focused on their family, including their 10-year-old son Tennesse James, and requested privacy.

The two met back in 2010 at a mutual friend's birthday after the "Sweet Home Alabama" actress split with Jake Gyllenhaal. They had immediately hit it off and, after less than a year of dating, they got married in a backyard ceremony in California. The two were practically inseparable through the years, welcoming their son and living in a harmonious blended family.