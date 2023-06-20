Rebel Wilson Denies Saying That People Need Only 600 Calories a Day, Claims Reporting Was Untrue

Rebel Wilson denies saying that people only require "600 calories a day" to survive. The "Senior Year" actress, who has been vocal about her weight loss over the years, reportedly stated earlier that humans don't actually require as many calories as thought.

On Thursday night, Wilson and her friend Carly Steel were advertising their app, Fluid, on the rooftop of the brand-new Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills when she spoke exclusively to Daily Mail about her diet and life with fiancée Ramona Agruma.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kate Green

The Australian actress said, "I was just actually in a program where I learned about food and they taught us that you don't really need as many calories as you think." According to the outlet, she recently spent a week in a detox program at VIVAMAYR in Austria. The actor-singer claimed, "Everyone thinks that you need to eat so much and your body needs it but the truth is your body doesn't need a lot of calories and I know that might sound crazy to some people but if you eat right and you eat small portions you'll be just fine."

The 43-year-old actress additionally revealed how she keeps up her fantastic physique. It turns out that her meals have become smaller, though she still indulges occasionally, and that she prioritizes working out at the gym. She said there have been many surprises along the way to excellent health.

Image Source: Getty Images | Phillip Faraone

"When I first started my diet I set a goal weight because I needed some kind of goal, I needed something to work toward but once I started losing the weight I thought maybe I could do more?" she told Daily Mail. "So I change my goal weight; at first I wanted to just lose 75lbs and then I thought I can go further so it's sort of tough."

Wilson said, "I learned that you really only need about 600 calories a day, you don't need 1,500 or 2,000." She did not reveal whether or not she adhered to the 600-calorie diet. She further explained that having only 600 calories per day was for detoxification purposes only and was not meant to be a daily routine.

Image Source: Getty Images | James Gourley

Wilson added that she would not advise anyone to consume less than 600 calories each day. She acknowledged that balancing a diet with daily responsibilities is challenging. "The truth is that you don't need all those calories," she informed the outlet. "The problem is that people are stuck at a desk or in their car and they tend to get hungry and they want to eat because that's how they deal with stress or it's a habit but the truth is you just don't need all those calories," she said.

Wilson also admitted that she is an emotional eater, which is a weakness in herself. "That is my thing," she confessed. She stated that sometimes it's hard for her "because I'm an emotional eater, that is my issue. I eat when my emotions run high. I still struggle with that and I still work with that all the time. It's just a process, it's a journey." She also dispelled the untrue rumor that she skips carbs. "A lot of people think that I don't eat carbs but I do eat carbs, I just eat them in small portions. I do eat pizza and I do eat pasta, I just don't eat a lot of it," she told the outlet.

