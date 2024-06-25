When Reba McEntire Landed a New TV Series Despite 'The Voice' Fans Pointing Out Error in Finale

In addition to rejoining the group that produced her last two sitcoms, Reba McEntire is making a comeback to the comedy genre with her second family-friendly sitcom in which she plays a woman who 'inherits her father's restaurant.'

She also portrayed the titular protagonist in the Emmy-nominated television series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007. In February, McEntire will make her return to The Voice as a Coach for season 25, having made her debut in Season 24.

A new Reba McEntire sitcom is in the works at NBC.



It will be about Reba inheriting her father’s restaurant and becoming less than thrilled to discover she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had. pic.twitter.com/ZJnOqz2MDP — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 30, 2024

Fans, however, have not only seen McEntire in her show but have also been closely following her on the iconic NBC show, The Voice. As reported by The Sun, The Voice's season finale included a spoof with McEntire and Gwen Stefani. Throughout the show's audition, Reba gave the other coaches her renowned tater tots. They used a food truck that served Stefani's tomato sauce and the tots.

Reba McEntire is planning her sitcom return. Over 15 years after starring in “Reba” on the CW, McEntire is set to star in, and executive produce a pilot ordered by NBC for a new comedy, which will reunite the country music legend with Reba executive producers and writers. pic.twitter.com/oh9tezLjUV — 89.3 The Raven (@893TheRaven) February 1, 2024

However, the vehicle broke down just as the two were getting in to sell their goods. Eventually, McEntire lifted the hood and saved the day for the two of them. In the end, the two brought their food truck to The Voice studio to provide refreshments. As part of her preparation for her clients, McEntire staged using 'classic cook lingo,' such as 'cup of mud' for coffee.

Stefani, however, was not sure what McEntire was doing. The coaches then fed the throng on the show's lot by opening their food truck to actual consumers. After everyone had eaten and the truck had been shut down, the country singer conveyed the news that it had broken down again.

In the meanwhile, McEntire tried to contact a tow truck while Stefani was beneath the car's hood fiddling about. Regretfully, keen-eyed admirers saw that McEntire pulled out her phone and used it in an inverted position to make the call.

The NFL has announced that Reba will perform the national anthem at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, for the #SuperBowl ! You don’t want to miss that! pic.twitter.com/gBAT1VzdcL — Mary Morneau (@Mary__McCain) January 28, 2024

As per the outlet, one user commented on X, "Reba with the upside down phone. Not too much y'all I love this woman." Another added, "Did anyone else notice Reba’s phone upside down at the end of that." A third commented, "No one seen Reba’s phone was upside down."

Another user added, "LMFAOOO the phone was upside down." In a more recent appearance on Young Sheldon, McEntire reprised the character of June. In addition, she featured in the Lifetime film Reba McEntire's The Hammer and had an appearance as Sunny Barnes in Season 3 of ABC's Big Sky.

In the years since the initial series, McEntire has expressed her strong desire for a Reba comeback in public. When the actress appeared on The Bobby Bones Show in July 2022, she spoke candidly about her attempts to create a new series.

She stated, "We've really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show. I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during those six and a half years." McEntire also discussed the cast of Reba, which featured Christopher Rich as McEntire's ex-husband, Brock Enroll Hart, and Melissa Peterman as his new girlfriend-turned-wife Barbra Jean Hart. McEntire added, "It was fun, the cast the crew everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people. We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day."

