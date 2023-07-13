‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg’s Time on the Show May Be Coming to an End: “Why Are You There”

The recent episode of The View has sparked intense speculation and controversy among fans, who are now questioning the level of involvement and passion exhibited by co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

Following Goldberg's seemingly disinterested demeanor during Wednesday's episode of The View, fans of the show have begun voicing their concerns and calling for her departure. The episode, which was already filled with engaging discussions on "Hot Topics," faced additional challenges when their scheduled guest canceled, as per The U.S. Sun.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-host Ana Navarro Slammed for Bragging About Driving a Maserati: “What an Elitist Response”

Image Source: YouTube | ABC

Despite the initial plan for Matthew Broderick to make an appearance on the show, he ultimately canceled, leaving the hosts of The View with the challenge of filling the entire hour with "Hot Topics." Complicating matters further, the show was also faced with a writer's strike, forcing the panelists to independently find and discuss various topics to keep the conversation going.

Once the show kicked off, the panel delved into subjects including Hunter Biden's taxes, Andrew Tate, the lost Titan submersible, and several others. However, the tone of the discussion shifted to lighter, seemingly trivial topics, such as the frequency of washing clothes. Throughout this portion of the show, Goldberg maintained a detached stance, with her chin in her hand and elbow resting on the table. Her lackluster response was punctuated by a bored tone as she expressed her thoughts after the other hosts had concluded their remarks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-host Joy Behar Jokes ‘Lazy’ Arnold Schwarzenegger Had an Affair With His Maid

The incident swiftly triggered a wave of frustration among fans, who took to social media platforms to voice their concerns and ignite a wider conversation about Goldberg's continued suitability for her role on The View. Notably, her unmistakable lack of interest even led her to inquire with the camera directors about the possibility of going on a commercial break before the segment had concluded. "Can I really? Can I? We'll be right back," she said, as the show cut to a commercial.

Dedicated followers of The View voiced their frustration regarding Goldberg's lack of engagement during the episode. They raised questions about her involvement in the show if she seemed uninterested in the topics being discussed. Many fans specifically pointed out Goldberg's expressions of boredom and called for her departure from the program.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg's Will Prevents Anyone From Turning Her Into a 'Hologram' After Her Death: "It's Freaky"

Image Source: YouTube | ABC

"I get so sick of #Whoopi looking disgusted when she isn’t interested in whatever topic the other women are discussing. Leave. There, solved it for you," tweeted @APoshLifestyle. "Yet again Whoopi's reaction," added @gramfurn. "Whoopi looks so bored w/ that conversation! I was bored too!!!" added @LibraAbsolut, as @MarcoMastrogio3 asked, "I love Whoopi Goldberg. However, in every episode, she is annoyed at the topics, doesn’t have much to say, and can’t wait to go to the commercial break. It’s getting annoying because it is called the view and she’s pooh-poohing on everyone’s opinion. Then why are you there?"

I get so sick of #Whoopi looking disgusted when she isn’t interested in whatever topic the other women are discussing. Leave. There, solved it for you. #TheView — PoshLifestyle (@APoshLifestyle) June 21, 2023

Twitter users criticized her for disregarding her co-hosts' opinions and continuously anticipating commercial breaks. Some fans argued that her disengagement compromised the show's purpose of providing diverse perspectives. As social media platforms buzzed with conversations, viewers expressed their concerns about the episode's lack of substance and called for improvements to be made.

More from Inquisitr

Geraldo Rivera Is ‘Delighted’ About Appearance on ‘The View’ After His Recent Exit From Fox News

'The View' Host Joy Behar Cries While Recalling the 4th of July Incident, 'My Heart Was In My Mouth'