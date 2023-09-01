Producer Jason Blum Credits Taylor Swift for the Exorcist's Early Release, Here's Why

#Exorswift is no longer happening, and the film producer Jason Blum is crediting Taylor Swift for it. Apparently, the 33-year-old planned her iconic Eras Tour movie release on the same day The Exorcist: Believer was opening in theaters, October 13, 2023. The primary reason is that Swift believes thirteen is her lucky number. However, the overlap has been avoided.

Ever since the news of the release overlap circulated on social media, it sparked a meme fest referencing the famous #Barbenheimer mashup, when both Barbie and Oppenheimer released on the same day, with fans now using #Exorswift. But Blumhouse Productions made last-minute changes, as per US Weekly.

The decision came in order to avoid a clash with Bad Blood singer's Eras Tour movie, and the production house revealed on Thursday, August 31, 2023, that the premiere date will now be moved up by a week. Producer Blum wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Look, What You Made Me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23," referencing Swift's song Look What You Made Me Do, with the hashtag #TaylorWins.

Look what you made me do.



The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

The pop star's debut concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is a rendering of her record-breaking stadium tour. The movie will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at every AMC theater location in the United States, reported Variety. It will also play on Cinemark and Regal screens in North America, with other theaters and chains expected to be added.

The movie's runtime is expected to be 2 hours and 45 minutes, which is almost an hour less than Swift's original 'Eras concert.' The ticket prices are $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors. IMAX tickets are likely to cost more. As much as her fans enjoyed her tour, Swift feels it was the most "meaningful experience" for her.

She wrote via Instagram, "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I am overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," alongside a trailer for the musical flick. "Starting Oct 13th, you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing encouraged."

Meanwhile, The Exorcist will mark the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil from the original 1973 film, including other stars like Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd. The plot, however, may see some changes this time. For instance, the first part followed a girl who was possessed by a mysterious entity.

However, in the sequel, a single father, Victor (Odom), will confront a similar force of evil that overtakes his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum). Esteemed Hollywood director David Gordon Green is behind the new Exorcist film, and it's the first of a planned trilogy, with a sequel already set for April 18, 2025.

