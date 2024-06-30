‘Really emotional’ Kris Jenner Confirms Results of Medical Scan: "They Found Something"

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and well-known for the reality television show The Kardashians, recently shared the results of a medical scan. The matriarch tearfully announced to her family that the reports revealed something suspicious. According to Page Six, she got 'really emotional' in front of her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

"I wanted to tell you guys something. I had my scan. And this just makes me really emotional, but they found something," the 68-year-old said. The reality star wiped her tears with a napkin as she explained about the little cyst in the season 5 trailer. Khloé had earlier shared, "I love my mom. But I feel like every other day, every other week, I’m getting a text or a phone call...of her just complaining about another ailment that’s on the rise." On that occasion, Kris had argued that she had been constantly hearing a buzzing sound in her ears. However, tests proved that her hearing was fine.

Kris's cancer scare follows Khloé's skin cancer news last season. The Good American founder shared the diagnosis on her Instagram handle. She penned, "Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention." She continued, "I am not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day. I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey," as reported by People.

This season, Kourtney also revealed that she went under the knife while pregnant with her baby boy, Rocky. According to E! Online, Rocky had fluid build-up in his lungs requiring emergency fetal surgery in May 2023. "We had a terrifying scare. It's super rare—the condition that he had—but it's also super rare and lucky that we caught it. Thank you, God, for a successful surgery. I'm honestly just so grateful, I have no words," Kourtney said. "The fluid in his lungs did start coming back. Then I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health," the 45-year-old explained.

"I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers. After I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after," the mum shared. After Rocky's birth, the reality star gushed, "It's everything I've ever dreamed of. Everything we've been through to get to this moment just feels so surreal. I'm so happy in my blissful baby bubble and the love with Rocky." As episodes of season 5 are yet to air, fans await to see how Kris deals with her health scare.