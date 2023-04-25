'Real Housewives' Star Margaret Josephs Offers Margot Robbie Surprising New Job Opportunity

The world of reality TV has collided with the world of Hollywood in a surprising new job opportunity for actress Margot Robbie. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has expressed her desire to work with the Hollywood A-lister on a potential celebrity partnership.

This revelation comes in an exclusive interview with the Daily Star, where Josephs discussed her life and business ventures, including the recent launch of her non-alcoholic beverage brand, Soiree. As a 'professional party girl' who doesn't drink, Josephs wanted to create a product that everyone could enjoy, regardless of their alcohol consumption.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by John Lamparski

Margaret Josephs went on to elaborate on her latest entrepreneurial endeavor, revealing that Soiree is a non-alcoholic beverage brand. As a seasoned partygoer and reality TV personality, she recognized that alcohol is a central component of party culture, especially among the Housewives. However, Josephs herself does not drink, not due to any issues but as a personal preference. To ensure that everyone can partake in the celebration without feeling left out, she created a sophisticated, alcohol-free drink that tastes nothing like its boozy counterparts.

With flavors like cucumber, mint, lychee, elderflower and passionfruit, Soiree has quickly become a hit, and Josephs is proud of her new venture. However, she has her sights set on potential celebrity collaborations, and Margot Robbie is at the top of her list.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

"I mean, Margot Robbie's up my street," Josephs told the outlet. "I would probably want to do something with Chrissy Teigen because she gave up alcohol. As someone who doesn't drink I think I would have to do something with someone like that, who doesn't drink alcohol."

Josephs' desire to work with Robbie comes as no surprise, as the Australian actress is known for her stunning performances in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and I, Tonya. Robbie is not only an accomplished actress but also a producer with her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. For Robbie, the opportunity to work with Josephs could be a new and exciting venture. The Real Housewives franchise has been a cultural phenomenon for over a decade, with multiple spin-offs and international versions.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Joe Maher

Josephs' desire to work with someone like Chrissy Teigen also speaks to a larger trend of people choosing to drink less or not at all. As health and wellness become increasingly important to consumers, non-alcoholic beverage options are becoming more popular. Soiree is a perfect example of a product that caters to those who want to enjoy a night out without the consequences of alcohol consumption.

In addition to potential collaborations with Robbie and Teigen, Josephs has her sights set on other celebrity partnerships as well. The Real Housewives star is not one to shy away from taking risks and trying new things, as evidenced by her successful career in reality TV and her new business venture with Soiree.