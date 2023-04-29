Rare Titanic Linen Map from 1912 Auctioned Off for Nearly $250,000

The Titanic's extensive blueprint, which was utilized in the investigation of the vessel's tragic sinking in 1912, was recently auctioned off for £195,000 ($243,000).

According to the auction house Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd, the plan, which is 33 feet (10 meters) long, bears annotations made in red and green chalk. These marks indicate the points where ice was thought to have breached five watertight bulkheads. The auction house considers this plan to be an extremely significant and thoroughly documented artifact of the Titanic.

Image Source: Getty Images/Topical Press Agency

At the time of its voyage, the Titanic held the distinction of being the biggest ocean liner and was widely believed to be invincible. Tragically, on April 14, 1912, it collided with an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,500 people. The catastrophe sent shockwaves across the globe and sparked widespread indignation regarding the ship's insufficient number of lifeboats.

The ship's blueprint was created by the Naval Architects Department of the White Star Line, the company that owned the Titanic, and was utilized in the disaster inquiry. The document was suspended from the ceiling for easy reference using a pointer, and the linen still bears visible cable holes.

According to Andrew Aldridge, the managing director of the auction house, the price paid for the blueprint reflects "the rarity of the material, as well as the enduring allure of the Titanic narrative." "Although it has been 111 years since the vessel sank, the memory of its passengers and crew lives on through the memorabilia," he stated.

During the investigation, the plan was frequently referenced in the transcripts as it examined the testimonies of nearly 100 witnesses and other evidence, concluding that the Titanic sank due to a collision with an iceberg caused by excessive speed.

As mentioned by CNN, numerous maritime safety reforms were introduced as a result of the inquiry's findings. Other items sold at the same auction included the Titanic's accommodation plan for £60,000 ($75,000), a collection related to the Carpathia rescue ship for £85,000 ($106,000), and a mural from the RMS Queen Mary for £55,000 ($68,000).

Image Source: istockphoto/soljuska13

The sale of the annotated Titanic plan and other memorabilia highlights the enduring fascination with the Titanic and its tragic story. Despite over a century passing since the ship's sinking, the world remains captivated by the tale of the "unsinkable" vessel that met a tragic end in the icy waters of the Atlantic.

The Titanic disaster is often seen as a turning point in maritime history, with significant changes made to ship design and safety procedures in the wake of the tragedy. The sinking of the Titanic highlighted the need for better lifeboat provisions and communication equipment and sparked a renewed focus on the importance of navigation and lookout practices.

Image Source: istockphoto/MR1805

In addition to the practical changes made in the wake of the disaster, the story of the Titanic has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring countless books, films, and documentaries.

The sale of the annotated Titanic plan is a reminder of the ongoing fascination with the Titanic and the human stories that continue to captivate us over a century later. The plan represents a tangible link to the events of that fateful night in 1912 and serves as a reminder of the importance of remembering the past and learning from the lessons of history.