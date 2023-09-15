Raquel Leviss Is Not On Talking Terms With 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval, Has Cut Him Off

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s love affair was one that shocked Vanderpump Rules fans. Given that Sandoval was romantically involved with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for 9 years before his alleged scandal with Leviss came to light, per People. Although Leviss and Sandoval claimed to be going strong for a while, they split after Sandoval allegedly tried to record her during an intimate moment between them. Since their breakup there’s been no contact whatsoever between the two and the situation doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

On Thursday, sources from the US Magazine revealed that the former couple have reportedly not uttered a word to each other over the course of three months. Leviss has had “zero contact” with the 41-year-old “since sometime in June” when she was seeking help at a mental health treatment facility.

An insider close to her confessed that she thinks it's the right choice for her mental well-being. “She made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely,” claimed the insider. Although Sandoval has “attempted writing and calling”, the reality star has strictly made a decision to “cease communications with him.”

The 29-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of an ethereal flower farm that was filled with flowers as far as the eye could see. There were different varieties of flowers such as gerberas, magnolias, marigolds, chrysanthemums, and even sunflowers to name a few. Also featured was a busy bee that was happily buzzing about looking for nectar within a flower. Amid this breathtaking floral farm, there was also a rustic outdoor setting and a barn followed by a greenhouse as observed in the video. She captioned the post, “I’ve been dreaming of a place like this”.

It appears that even though Leviss wants to completely sever ties with her ex-lover, Sandoval feels otherwise. And so in what seems to be another attempt at getting her to talk to him, he responded to her post in the comment section. “Happy birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness,” he wrote and concluded his public comment with one final note, “Miss u friend”.

Although it may have been a genuine remark from Sandoval’s side, she was not having it and mere hours later, Leviss decided to put the matter to rest entirely. And so she blocked him and shared a snap of his account blocked with a sticker that read ‘Ok Bye!’ on her Instagram stories. This gesture was more than enough to prove that she was done with that chapter once and for all.

In light of this recent event, an insider shared their thoughts on Sandoval’s actions and said, “It seems that he can’t keep her name out of his mouth and let her move on in peace.” In conclusion, the insider shared a major progress report regarding Leviss from her time at the said facility. “She spent months at the facility doing nothing but taking accountability for her actions and learning what drove her decision in addition to giving multiple apologies.”

Lastly, the insider empathized with Leviss and resonated with her thoughts about moving on from this journey involving Sandoval. “A large part of her mental health journey is leaving behind toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her.”

