Nicki Minaj amused journalist Anderson Cooper with her New Year resolution and his hilarious reaction went viral on social media. Cooper hosted CNN's New Year's Eve Live with talk show host Andy Cohen on Sunday, December 31, 2023, where they discussed a throwback interview of Minaj during which she shared her "b****y" one-liner.

The Barbie World singer opened up about her 2024 plans on Watch What Happens Live, which Cooper and Cohen recalled during their New Year's Live. "My New Year's resolution is to keep my foot on the bitches' necks," said Minaj during her December 14 appearance on the Bravo series, reports Page Six.

After the clip ended, Cohen laughed hysterically at her statement. Meanwhile, Cooper at first appeared puzzled by what she uttered and asked the talk show host, "Wow, what did she say?" The 55-year-old repeated, "Keep my foot on these bitches' necks!" The correspondent seemed inquisitive, "Wow. Who is she referring to?"

Anderson Cooper's reaction to Nicki Minaj's new years resolution is trending on TikTok. “Who is she referring to?” 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/tMhZOZTMB9 — Da Kid (@romanbackk) January 1, 2024

Cooper's confused yet funny reaction garnered fans' attention, and they left their opinions in the comments section. A fan on X (formerly Twitter), @plzminajmytwat, wrote, "Lmfaooo, Anderson with his cute ass." Another fan, @jstdvn3, echoed, "'Who is she referring to????' Bless his heart."

A third fan, @payitdust, laughed, "I love Andy's affirmative with the head roll lol 'Bitches.'" @CaramelPus added, "'Who's she referring to?' Andy: turns head the bitches." Meanwhile, others were in awe of Cohen's way of saying it on live TV. @luxebarbie_ commented, "Andy went into happy fists like an infant."

@lovingRealiTEA said, "The neck roll when Andy answered 'the bitches' lmao."@lekishco mentioned, "Andy got me weak (with four laughing-crying emojis)." @BelleNasia added, "Andy is funny af." Another fan, @Biglobo23, pointed out, "Lmao, I [am] shocked that the guy actually said 'bitches' on live tv."

Cooper and Cohen had a wild NYE during live TV, keeping up CNN's tradition since 2017. Previously, Kathy Griffin co-hosted the show with the 56-year-old political commentator. The former CNN CEO, Chris Licht, explained in 2022 that drinking alcohol on live TV damages the credibility of employees and the network, reports the New York Post.

However, fellow co-host Stephen Colbert questioned before the New Year began, "Will they or won't they be drinking this year?" Cooper responded, "I think you're going to have to tune in to see," later saying a sober Cohen isn't "any less embarrassing."

Aside from co-hosting the NYE Live for CNN, Cohen and Cooper share a heartwarming bond. In an episode of host Bruce Bozzi's podcast, Table for Two in December 2022, the TV presenter spoke about his endearing friendship with the journalist. "We've known each other for years," reports TODAY.

"But I would say in the last 15 years, we've gotten much closer because he's been able to kind of guide me as I've been in front of the camera and guide me navigating what that is," said Cohen. He added, "There are a lot of things about navigating that world of doing a show every night that he can relate to and that he's given me really good advice about."

