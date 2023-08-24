Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Formally Granted Special Power of Attorney Over Rapper’s Affairs

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, has assumed a significant role in managing his personal and financial matters as the rapper navigates a challenging period in his career. The U.S. Sun has exclusively revealed that Bianca has been appointed a special power of attorney, granting her authority over certain aspects of West's affairs. This development follows the rapper's tumultuous journey, including his controversial remarks and subsequent fallout with multiple brands.

The 46-year-old rapper reportedly engaged in an unofficial ceremony with the young Australian architect, Bianca Censori, in January. This union came just two months after his divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources indicate that Bianca has taken the lead in managing West's business affairs, particularly in light of the backlash he faced due to his anti-Semitic comments in November.

Kanye West's controversial tweets resulted in severe consequences, including his removal from major collaborations with brands like Balenciaga, GAP, and Adidas. He claimed significant financial losses, stating he lost "$2 billion in a day." Amidst these challenges, West has been striving to maintain his Yeezy clothing and shoe line while grappling with legal battles involving former associates. Recent documents obtained by The U.S. Sun reveal that Bianca Censori was assigned special power of attorney over one of West's properties in March.

This arrangement grants her specific authority over designated areas of decision-making, contrasting with the general power of attorney that grants broader decision-making powers. Records from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder show that Bianca was responsible for selling West's property in Hidden Hills, a house he bought in 2021 for $4.5 million. According to PEOPLE, the house, located across from Kim Kardashian's residence, was meant to keep West close to his children amid the divorce. However, the property was ultimately sold for $4.25 million after transferring the deed to another LLC.

Further confirming previous reports, the documents also verify that Bianca and West have been residing in a luxury apartment building in West Hollywood. Bianca Censori, believed to be in her late 20s, initially joined Kanye West's team as Head of Architecture at Yeezy in 2020. Their relationship has since evolved, leading to their marriage in an intimate ceremony. The pair have been described as deeply connected and consider themselves a married couple, as they've been seen wearing rings and were spotted honeymooning at a luxury hotel in Utah.

Amidst the challenges Kanye West faces in his career, his bond with Bianca remains a source of strength. The couple's recent travels to Japan and Italy have generated significant attention, as they've been seen enjoying each other's company and embracing their unique connection. While West's career and personal journey unfolds, the role Bianca plays in his life signifies her presence as his pillar of strength.

