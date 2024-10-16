Rapper Bow Wow Says He Misses Diddy's Parties — And There's a 'Hole' in Hip-Hop Without Him

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Rapper Bow Wow has stirred some controversy after he shared that he misses the parties organized by Sean "Diddy" Combs. The rapper who recently appeared on the podcast More To The Story shared why he thinks so. During a conversation with Rocsi Diaz, Bow Wow said, "He’s like the gatekeeper to the game, to the point to where BET Award weekend, like the past two, it just didn’t feel right because there was no motion, there were no parties. There was nowhere to go. The industry parties—the parties that we attend."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

The hip-hop artist did not defend the alleged charges pressed on Combs. However, he shared the vibe of the Diddy parties that he loved attending. "It’s like a hole. He was just such a gatekeeper for the liquor and the clubs. He was everything hip-hop. So for that to die out, you just really never thought. Especially when you look at somebody as somebody you studied, somebody you idolized," the Big Dreams hitmaker shared. Shad Moss who goes by his pen name Bow Wow shared that it saddened him to see the rap artist embroiled in the sex trafficking scandal. He also clarified that he was never a part of the alleged "white parties" which included the "freak off" sessions.

Bow Wow says the industry feels Diddy’s presence is missing. He says after the BET weekend, there were no parties, no motion, nowhere to go. When Diddy was around there was always a party and place to go after an event pic.twitter.com/Fpd6EhRCSn — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 13, 2024

Expressing shock on the recent arrest and bail denial, Moss said, "I think a lot of us really never thought we would see this. But for me, it’s like it’s unreal. It seems unreal at times." The 37-year-old rap artist also spiraled on the career span of Combs and how he influenced and inspired him. Moss clarified that he isn't defending the music producer but only separating his career from his alleged crimes. "I’m separating it, I’m talking about him as the artist, the person. It shows how monumental, important he was to the culture," he said as reported by The Root.

so in other words , you miss diddy and the freak offs ? — # TY⇎🪽 (@tyxhndrxx) October 13, 2024

According to NBC News Combs was arrested earlier in September for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking, sexual assault, and forced prostitution of juveniles for his freak-off parties. The music mogul has however denied the claims and has thrice appealed in the court for bail. As per his lawyer, he has agreed to testify in court. The 54-year-old rapper isn't alone in the charges. His security team, house staff, personal assistants, and business partners have also been groped into the matter for helping Combs with the criminal activities.

Poor thing got that Stockholm syndrome, cause he been around the diddler since he was like 12 🥴 — Ⓑⓛⓐⓒⓚ &⃝ Ⓟⓔⓣⓣⓨ (@black_and_petty) October 14, 2024

A memo against the music producer's bail plea by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams read that he "poses a significant danger to the community." The judge also said that Combs' "disposition to violence cannot be reasonably prevented through bail conditions." Several women and men have come to the fore and given their statements against the celebrity. The judge in the trial case has set the trial date for May 5, 2025.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)