Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery Blames 'RHONY' For Being Unable To Land Jobs in Finance Sector

RHONY fans are in a heated frenzy against Ramona Singer's daughter - Avery Singer who claims that she's unable to land a professional work opportunity due to being a star kid. Avery, who was featured through 13 seasons of the hit show, blamed this unfortunate ordeal on reality television and the history she had with it. The influencer always acted alongside her mother on the show, however, it seems to have had a recent consequence that Avery finds frustrating.

In a podcast titled, Behind The Velvet Curtain hosted by David Yontef, the June 19th episode featured a segment where Avery was very specific about her experiences. The influencer emphasized what it's really like being her mother's daughter throughout the segment. Although she counts herself incredibly blessed for the opportunities and doesn't regret the reality television actress being her mother, she feels ashen due to the opportunities missed out because of not having connections in the finance field. She recalled the time she underwent an unpleasant experience wherein her friends received attractive job opportunities because of their supposed parent's connections, while she struggled to land a single one.

She went on to highlight the reason behind taking a step back from the show and noted that it's all because she wants to focus on growing and nurturing her career apart from being on the screen. "There are many Bravo kids that ride their mom's coattails that are like a wannabe Kylie Jenner, all duck-faced, posting," she opined while comparing them to her personal experiences.

Avery then goes on to elaborate on the reason for not being on the hit show anymore. "I have taken a backseat from the show for an extremely long time" she declared and claimed. "Because I worked at Morgan Stanley" claimed Avery upon revealing her place of work. She added that just like a large portion of her financial career, she was unable to get any sort of job because she collaborated with the television show. "Most of my finance career, I couldn't get jobs because of me being associated with the TV show," declared Avery.

She then emphasized her relationship with The Real Housewives Of New York network and mentioned that she doesn't watch any of those shows or rather has limited knowledge of it since her focus lies elsewhere. "I don't watch Bravo period. I've never seen a lot of the shows. I'm now starting a company and I did most of that by myself" said Avery.

While Ramona Singer's daughter expressed her difficulty in not being able to land a stable job, her fans didn't seem too pleased with the answers they heard. While fans on Reddit claimed that Avery was simply acting out of being a nepo-baby, several fans expressed their joy in knowing that Avery is doing well in her personal life. Fans were very proud of who Avery had become and how hard she's been working on building her own brand and company.

