Rachel Leviss Alleges Tom Sandoval Undermined Her ‘Defenses’: “Sandoval Had Different Intentions”

Rachel Leviss allegedly accused Tom Sandoval of taking advantage of her fragile mental condition, according to recent reports. According to a statement she made in her revenge porn lawsuit, she felt 'isolated' after her separation from her former fiancé James Kennedy. A copy of the updated statement Leviss filed with the court was made public by Radar Online. In it, she provided her account of the events leading up to her lawsuit against Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

In a statement she filed with the court on June 28, Leviss argued against the anti-SLAPP petition (filed by Madix earlier this month) and named Madix as the primary cause of her mental distress. The model sent a letter detailing her experiences with 32-year-old Kennedy when she initially appeared on the reality program in 2016 and the events that followed, which put her in a very dark and frightening place emotionally. She stated, "After breaking off my engagement to Kennedy, I became increasingly isolated".

Leviss started confiding in Sandoval after her breakup with the DJ in late 2021, and the two 'became increasingly close.' As per the outlet, Leviss said that although [Sandoval] started to confide in me about the catastrophic status of his relationship with Madix, characterizing it as a commercial partnership and declaring its demise to be certain, she started to depend on him for emotional support.

She further stated in her letter, "I viewed Sandoval as a close confidante and friend and our relationship as platonic. It became increasingly clear, however, that Sandoval had different intentions. By the Summer of 2022, Sandoval had worn down my defenses." They "started sleeping together in August and continued doing so through the early months of 2023," according to Leviss's writing.

The pair spoke on FaceTime often, 'sometimes sexually,' she said, stressing that their chats were private. Leviss described the conversations as confidential exchanges indicating a covert matter. According to Leviss, recordings were made when she was at a private home in February 2023. She further claimed, "Sandoval never asked my permission to record them, and I was not aware he was doing so. Had he asked, I would have said no. If I had known he had done so anyway, I would have been furious and demanded he delete them."

The infamous #Scandoval affair between Sandoval and Leviss lasted for seven months, starting in August 2022. Bravo followers were shocked to learn about their connection when it first surfaced in March 2023. When Madix, Sandoval's nine-year girlfriend, saw sexual recordings of Leviss on his phone, she discovered that her partner was unfaithful to her. Leviss filed a lawsuit against Sandoval and Madix in February 2024. She claimed that without her consent, Sandoval had recorded FaceTime footage of her 'in a state of undress and masturbating.' Additionally, she said that Madix shared or showed the tapes to others.