Queen Elizabeth Was Very Passionate About One Unexpected Thing — Even in Her Final Days

As per recent reports, in the days leading up to her death, Queen Elizabeth II was in extremely good spirits, even engaging in one of her favorite pastimes. Clive Cox, one of her racehorse trainers, disclosed that the monarch's love for horse riding remained strong in her final days. He also recalled having a conversation with the Queen when visited Goodwood to see her two-year-old filly.

Queen Elizabeth II seen horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle on June 2, 2006. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby)

As reported by The Mirror, Cox said, "Every time I have had a runner for Her Majesty I have spoken to her on the morning of the race. Those conversations have been the greatest privilege of my life but when I called on Tuesday I was told that the Queen was quite busy, which was understandable. But at 10 o'clock the phone rang and it was Her Majesty on the line." He added, "We talked about the filly, how the race might pan out, how another horse of hers was doing in my stable, and about a couple of other things. She was sharp as a tack."

The trainer managed several of the Queen's 50 racehorses, including Love Affairs, who marked the Queen's final victory in her extensive career as a racehorse owner. Horses held a special place in the Queen’s heart. She took her first riding lesson at just three years old and received her first pony at four. Over the years, she was frequently seen riding through Windsor Park. Her lifelong affection for animals, particularly dogs, began in her childhood. In 1933, her father, King George VI, introduced the family to their first corgi. This marked the beginning of a long line of royal dogs, as reported by TODAY.

Meanwhile, the Queen inherited her passion for horses and riding from her mother. While growing up, she was surrounded by relatives who owned, rode, and spoke about horses. In footage released in 2020, a young Elizabeth was seen pulling a horse toy behind her, and later riding one during her teenage years. Additionally, she made history in 2013 as the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot's Gold Cup with her thoroughbred, Estimate.

The Queen was very passionate about horse breeding, and sent her mares to stud farms across the globe, as reported by Sky News. Following her death, Willie Carson, one of the many jockeys who rode for the Queen, claimed that the sport had lost its most valuable and significant ambassador. He noted that while winning a race brought her immense joy, the Queen's true love was for the horses themselves and she had a deep appreciation for the turf. John Warren, her racing advisor, also once stated that had she not been the Queen, she would have been a remarkable trainer.