Queen Elizabeth Planned to Evict Harry and Meghan From Frogmore For Another Royal: "Had She Lived..."

Before she passed away in September 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II was planning for a significant change in the royal family, according to royal author Robert Hardman. This revelation came in his new bombshell book, Charles III: New King. New Court., alleging that the Queen had planned to kick out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Frogmore Cottage and hand it over to her son, Prince Andrew. Months after the Queen's passing, Harry and Markle received a formal notice of eviction in 2023. This made the residence, which was a wedding present to the royal couple, a major point of controversy among the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves the Venue Cymru Arena after a visit on April 27, 2010, in Wales. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson)

As reported by The Mirror, Hardman cited a former aide of the late monarch in his book, "Had she lived another year, he would have been out. It was her plan to move him out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage, and to move Andrew in there. It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable," as per Hello!

Frogmore Cottage (formerly Double Garden Cottage) is a Georgian mansion half mile from Windsor Castle. It’s been home to many, incl. Queen Victoria’s Indian attendant Abdul Karim until 1901, King George V’s cousin Grand Duchess Xenia of

Russia until 1936 and Queen Mary from 1937. pic.twitter.com/5lUG1qWWay — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 24, 2018

The book also reveals that the Queen’s staff were more than willing to see the plan through. When Andrew's rooms at Buckingham Palace were taken over, one insider revealed that there was no guilt among the palace workers. This was reportedly because Andrew and his people had reportedly turned into bullies in their final days there.

This revelation follows the recent reports that King Charles has financially cut off Andrew. Charles eventually made the call amid increasing conflicts between the brothers and months of pressure from his advisors. According to reports, their relationship deteriorated after Andrew refused Charles' request to leave the Royal Lodge and move into the now-vacant Frogmore Cottage. Previously, Andrew enjoyed a massive annual allowance of £1 million, along with security expenses, but according to Hardman, those royal perks have now come to a halt.

As reported by the Daily Star, Hardman wrote, "The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King, confirms one familiar with the situation. He claims to have found other sources of income related to his contacts in international trade, sufficient to cover all his costs." A royal expert has now suggested that Charles may have cut Andrew off for a reason similar to why Harry and Markle are no longer in the fold—he simply doesn’t contribute to the monarchy. According to these claims, Andrew hasn’t received any royal income ever since he became entangled in the scandal surrounding his controversial ties to the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by The Sun.

Andrew now leads a quieter, more secluded life, often found golfing at the exclusive Swinley Forest Golf Club near Ascot or horseback riding at the corners of Windsor Great Park. Occasionally, Andrew is also spotted walking his dogs alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. However, the question remains about how he plans to fund his luxurious life moving forward. There is also speculation about whether he received any inheritance from the late Queen’s estate after her passing. Andrew has not yet reacted to any of these claims.