Queen Camilla Once Broke a Royal Protocol to Show Her Support for Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their royal duties in 2020 was rooted in several reasons. One of them was the alleged mistreatment of Markle. Prince William allegedly disapproved from the beginning as he was concerned about the rapid pace at which Harry and Markle's relationship was commencing. Surprisingly, it was reported that Queen Camilla once supported Markle as evidenced by her body language at a royal gathering.

In Andrew Morton's book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, it’s revealed that Camilla once signaled Markle's acceptance into the royal family. The book cites a notable moment from King Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations in 2018. During the event, Camilla reportedly broke royal protocol by holding Markle’s hand and giving her a goodbye kiss. Morton wrote, "This rare royal gesture was a sign of how quickly the American actor had been accepted and treated with genuine affection by the Royal Family," as reported by the Mirror.

He further wrote, "On that day, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who had previously advised Kate Middleton on the finer points of protocol during her royal apprenticeship, was, without saying a word, signaling to the watching world that Meghan was now 'one of us.’" Royal expert, Katie Nicholl, reveals that Camilla also supported Markle during the dramatic fallout with her father. "She [Camilla] threw a hand of friendship out to Harry and Meghan at various points," an insider said, as reported by Nicholl. A source claimed, "When Meghan was going through a difficult time with her own father, Camilla helped navigate things."

As reported by OK! Magazine, the person added, "It was Camilla who told Charles that walking Meghan up the aisle was the right thing to do. She’s a very family-oriented woman, and she really wanted to help." However, despite these efforts, a connection never formed between them. After stepping back from royal life, Markle reportedly sobbed in the arms of a security guard. Markle said, "We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying."

She added, "I was like, 'I tried so hard', and he was like, 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did.' Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go, 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'" Now, the dynamics have also shifted for Camilla, who prefers to stay from Harry and his wife. An insider reportedly said, "Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally— he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time. Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess." Camilla's feelings toward Harry and Markle reportedly shifted after Harry mentioned her in a negative light in his memoir, Spare.