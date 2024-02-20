Qantas Flight Attendant Orchestrates an Epic Taylor Swift Sing-Along at 35,000 Feet Amidst the Clouds

Amidst the hum of engines at 35,000 feet, a Qantas flight attendant orchestrated an impromptu concert that transcended the ordinary. The video capturing this extraordinary moment has set the internet abuzz, spreading joy and excitement far and wide.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Isaac Brekken

This Qantas crew member gave new meaning to flying high when he led a sing-along to a T-Swifty hit. The member of the crew sang Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift. The internet has gone crazy over the sensational feel-good video of a Qantas Airways flight attendant leading a Swift sing-along. Paul, a member of the cabin crew, is seen in the video uploaded by former Channel Seven sports TV host Jacqui Felgate encouraging passengers to join in on Swift's song Cruel Summer out of her 2019 album Lover, as per New York Post. Paul led and danced while other passengers joined in, resulting in an on-board spontaneous musical concert os sorts.

The video's viewers expressed happiness, and one user suggested, "Give the man a raise." "Paul deserves his own concert!" said the Qantas account, joining in on the fun. Though it might have been purely recreational, Swift—the actual music sensation—coincidentally touched down in Melbourne, Australia, not too long after. Swift had just flown from Tokyo to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, where she supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as his team prevailed in a close battle. She expressed her delight and respect for Kelce's Super Bowl victory, but she also missed Valentine's Day with him when she flew to Melbourne.

Swift's opulent private aircraft is The Bombardier Global 6000. Recently it has caused significant criticism because of the carbon emissions. She's even threatened to sue a college student who manages social media accounts that follow her travels on her private jet. Jack Sweeney, the student, made it clear that he supports openness and information sharing and has no desire to hurt anyone. Australians are looking forward to Swift's upcoming performances despite the controversies. Over 600,000 tickets have allegedly been sold for her seven sold-out shows. Fans of Swift are looking forward to her performances, and there is a huge buzz about her upcoming Eras Tour Down Under.

Travis Kelce may hasve missed Taylor Swift's first concert in Melbourne last night....



but the guy on the Chiefs is still in her Karma lyrics pic.twitter.com/Xj3sZvdOLZ — N A F O Australia 🇦🇺🇺🇦 (@NMAsiaPac) February 16, 2024

Kelce doesn't seem to be in a rush to be with his girlfriend Swift. He'll probably meet her this week before The Eras Tour's remaining Australian shows. On Sunday, Kelce was seen having lunch with a pal at Rye. He was seen in his favorite restaurant in Kansas City. According to exclusive Daily Mail images, he spent nearly an hour there before hitting the road. Driving about in a Rolls Royce with the windows down and waving to supporters. Last but not least, in addition to making passengers happy, the unplanned Swift sing-along on the flight clearly captured the attention of internet users. There has also been curiosity about Swift's trips and the excitement around her Australian gigs.