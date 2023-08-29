Khloe Kardashian Is A Proud Mommy As She Poses With Her ‘Cubs’ Tatum And True In An Adorable Post

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has once again melted hearts with endearing snapshots of her two adorable children, 5-year-old daughter True and 1-year-old son Tatum, shared on her Instagram over the weekend. The 39-year-old Kardashian, known for her role in the famous Kardashians Show, captured her children in heartwarming poses that showcased their sibling bond.

In the first picture, a beaming Kardashian playfully posed for the camera while her son Tatum, wearing a slight smile, rested on her lap. Beside them, True's joyful grin was evident as she lovingly enveloped her baby brother in her arms. A subsequent photo exhibited Kardashian and True, their smiles radiating happiness as they leaned their heads together in an affectionate embrace. This time, Kardashian held Tatum close, who sat cozily between them. The picture captioned, "🐻🐻Mommy’s cubs 🐼🐼" was loved by the Kardashian family.

Expressing her delight, Kim Kardashian, Khloé's sister, commented on the resemblance between Tatum and their uncle Rob, saying, "I just can’t handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr." Singer Chloe Bailey showered the post with heart-eyed emojis, and Selma Blair joined in the admiration, exclaiming, "Jackpot all around. 🍒🍒🍒." Kardashian's friend Natalie Halcro echoed the sentiment, stating, "Nope, can’t deal 🥰♥️💕."

Khloé Kardashian shares her two bundles of joy with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Just last week, she offered more glimpses of her son Tatum, who recently celebrated his first birthday in July. Through a series of videos on her Instagram Story, Kardashian shared moments of Tatum exploring a trampoline outdoors and proudly showing his mother something he held in his tiny hand. Additionally, she shared a heartwarming image of True cuddling with Tatum on the trampoline, capturing a sweet sibling connection.

Last year, Kardashian announced that she welcomed Tatum via a surrogate. She unveiled his name during the third season premiere of her family's reality show, The Kardashians, in May. Throughout the series, she candidly discussed her challenges with bonding after the surrogacy. Amid these family moments, Kardashian has also been sharing glimpses of her recent Italian vacation on social media.

During the European escapade, she posted selfies with her mother, Kris Jenner. One particular snapshot captured Kardashian striking a pose while Jenner smiled in the background, the two framed against a picturesque sunset. Alongside these candid moments, Kardashian showcased her fashionable vacation outfits, adding a touch of glamour to the scenic views of Italy.

Khloé Kardashian's latest Instagram posts not only showcase her enduring love for her children but also offer a glimpse into her life beyond the cameras, reminding fans that behind the glitz and glamour, she cherishes the special moments of motherhood and family bonding.

