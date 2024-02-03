Prosecutor Fani Willis Denied These 'False' Claims After Donald Trump Ally Subpoenaed Her

Donald Trump has been at the heart of many legal problems over the years and they keep piling up! The former president of the State was in quite a heated battle legally and grappled dealing with that and his ongoing campaign for the upcoming elections. One of his ongoing trials, the Georgia Election Racketeering case has been the talk of the town since it was first brought up on the 14th of August last year. It’s being fought in Fulton County and handled by Prosecutor Fani Willis. However, Willis found herself in the crosshairs of Trump’s defense as he planned to remove her from the case. Recently, Willis made a pretty big admission, which might be good for Trump.

According to reports by The Guardian, the case of Friday was left baffled after Willis admitted that she and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a former Trump ally and prosecutor, were romantically involved for a brief time frame. This became a massively conservative subject because it sparked much controversy. Moreover, Trump’s urgent need to have Willis removed insinuates that her prior romantic involvement with Wade might impact the case heavily.

Nonetheless, after Willis’s admission, she claimed that although they were in a relationship, no professional nor ethical boundaries were crossed. After an affirmative denial, Willis asked not to be removed from the case. Whether or not Willis will slowly fade away from being at the frontlines of the case above remains to be seen. However, for now, she’s deeply passionate about delivering justice and doesn’t seem to be worn down by Trump’s recent move.

Fani Willis, the D.A. of Fulton County, admitted to having a sexual relationship with Prosecutor Nathan Wade. She appointed him to “GET PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”



Do you agree the Georgia State Bar should revoke both of their law licenses and drop the case?



YES or NO??? pic.twitter.com/TFAPHipTwN — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) February 2, 2024

This comes after a former member of Trump’s administration, Michael Roman, filed for Willis to be removed from the case. After Roman’s filing came to notice, Willis quipped that the allegations against her were “wild and reckless speculation.” She didn’t hold back on feeling furious and added that they were nothing but an “extraordinary level of invasion of privacy.” The prosecutor argued and shut down any rumors from these recent claims before she admitted it on Friday.

President Trump just commented on the fact that Fulton County DA Fani Willis has admitted to having sexual relations with Nathan Wade, the Prosecutor she paid with tax payer funds to investigate Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/DFzGTnvJNj — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 2, 2024

After the debacle at court, Trump took to the popular social media platform Truth Social where he referred to the claims against him writing: “That means that this scam is totally discredited & over!” While Trump might’ve considered it a victory, there’s more to the case than meets the eye. Upon careful analysis, a few legal experts offered their thoughts about how Willis and Wade’s statements would affect the case.

However, since neither parties were financially involved with the other, there was a bleak chance of Willis getting removed. In light of her recent admission, Wade has been subpoenaed to share his side of the story by the Chair of The House Judiciary Committee and Trump ally, Jim Jordan. The official is to produce documents primarily focused on the alleged misuse of federal grant money.