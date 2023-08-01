Pro-Donald Trump Leadership PAC Demands $60M Refund From Super PAC Amid Mounting Legal Fees

As legal bills for Donald Trump and his allies grow, Save America, a leadership PAC supporting the former president, has asked for a refund on a $60 million payment it made to a Trump-supporting super PAC, a source familiar with the case told CNN.

The decision foreshadows a potential financial catastrophe for Trump, who has so far refused to pay his own enormous expenses directly and has also avoided setting up a legal-defense fund for himself and those who have become embroiled in the many investigations involving him. Since the beginning of 2023, the leadership PAC has spent more than $40 million on legal bills for him and many of his associates, the New York Times reported. It was unclear whether any of the money had been refunded.

According to a previous Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing, Save America spent $16 million on legal fees in the previous two years, in addition to this $40 million. Since then, Trump has been indicted twice, his legal team has grown, and his two co-defendants in the case involving his retention of sensitive material now work for him. The total legal expenditure is approximately $56 million since Trump left office, per The Washington Post.

Trump put away more than $100 million earned when he sought small-dollar donations after losing the 2020 election in this PAC. Trump claimed he needed the help to fight massive election fraud. Trump used some of that $100 million in 2022 to pay for other politicians and political activities, but he also paid more than $16 million in legal fees, the majority of which were related to investigations related to him, and at least $10 million of which was for his own personal fees.

Trump Doesn't Feel His Legal Fees (But his PAC Does)

Trump's legal fees are burning through his campaign fundraising so fast that his PAC just asked for a $60 million dollar refund of money it gave out to another Trump supporting operation. As reported by the Washington Post &… pic.twitter.com/bmwFoJ1lMW — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) July 30, 2023

Save America started 2023 with only $18 million in cash, which is less than half of what was spent on just Trump's legal bills this year. Special counsel Jack Smith presented fresh allegations against the former president, alleging that he mishandled confidential classified materials after leaving the White House on purpose. In addition, earlier this year, a Manhattan grand jury charged Trump with more than 30 counts of corporate fraud.

He also faces potential charges in the special counsel's grand jury investigation into the events leading up to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, as well as an investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney's office in Georgia into claims of voter fraud following the 2020 election, CNN previously reported.

Trump's team is also said to be establishing a legal defense fund to help defray some of the tremendous costs accrued as a result of the former president's numerous probes. The fund is likely to cover the expenses of some of Trump's current and former advisors and staffers who have become embroiled in the probes. The new organization will be called the Patriot Legal Defense Fund Inc., and will be overseen by Trump acquaintance and adviser Michael Glassner, sources told CNN.

Patriot Legal Defense Fund, Inc. registered with the IRS as a 527 political nonprofit on July 19—matching the name of Donald Trump's new legal fund https://t.co/XJjSYp1sDq



Its treasurer was investigated for ‘potential election criminal misconduct’ in 2020 https://t.co/QJgPmQHpOP pic.twitter.com/3O23HYh66w — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) July 31, 2023

