Pro-DeSantis Website Slammed After ‘Race-Baiting’ Poll Published About Nikki Haley: 'You’re Scared”

A Florida-based conservative website that published an odd survey on Nikki Haley's immigrant origins and 'full name' has come under fire for allegedly engaging in racist dog-whistling. The bizarre, non-scientific poll regarding Haley, whose name was Nimarata Nikki Randhawa before she got married and adopted her husband's last name, was carried out by the conservative website The Florida Standard on the social networking platform X. Her middle name was completely left out of the book. “Did you know that Nikki Haley’s parents are immigrants from India and her birth name is Nimarata Randhawa?” it asked, per Mediaite.

With a little under 7,700 followers on X, the site is well-known for its favorable coverage of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and its friendly relationship and unfettered access to him, per HuffPost. DeSantis is currently fighting to maintain his lead over Haley in the Republican presidential contest. The Florida Standard then made the poll its lead story on November 21 night, titled, “Republicans Shocked After Discovering Nikki Haley’s Real Name.”

Haley was accused in the strange article of "not being honest about her name," as if it were mandatory to disclose to the public that one is using one's middle name. Nimarata Nikki Randhawa is the name Haley was given at birth. The former governor of South Carolina hasn't concealed this information. She has reportedly always gone by Nikki, her second name, since childhood and her last name is Haley since she married Michael Haley.

This nonsense again. Nikki is her middle name at birth — Punjabi for “little one.” Haley is her married last name. Contrary to the article’s claim, she hasn’t exactly hid her heritage, using lines like this: “I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants.” https://t.co/6UPmyAj2TK — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 22, 2023

Throughout her campaign, Haley has frequently cited her Indian ancestry, but she has also downplayed and denied the presence of systemic and structural racism in the United States. Throughout her political career, she has encountered several racial taunts, like being called a "raghead" and inquiries concerning her name.

After the website's tweet was read over 2 million times, well-known social media users expressed outrage at the racist undertones of the tweet. “This is a race-baiting question in search of a racist answer,” Cornell William Brooks, a Harvard professor and former president of the NAACP, wrote, slamming the publication.

Yes. We know. It’s actually wonderful that Nikki Haley’s parents are immigrants. What’s your point other than backing far right racist tropes? Oh. Right. You’re scared that she’s gaining momentum… https://t.co/rwwpTrViR7 — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) November 22, 2023

“Yes. We know. It’s wonderful that Nikki Haley’s parents are immigrants. What’s your point other than backing far-right racist tropes? Oh. Right. You’re scared that she’s gaining momentum,” former aide to ex-Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye wrote. “Nikki is her middle name that she has gone by since early childhood, and Haley is her married name. What kind of racist, fear-mongering bull are you trying to push here against @NikkiHaley? This is gross,” wrote Public Education & Military Families Advocate Travis Akers.

POLITICO profiled The Florida Standard back in April; and found that DeSantis, who has only agreed to legacy media outlet interviews like Fox News and publicly denied an interview to The View, sat with The Florida Standard for a long interview a week after the site went live in August. The outlet reported that DeSantis has created his own media ecosystem, writing, "Made up of the Florida Standard and a constellation of similar sites, this media ecosystem has become a pipeline that feeds conservative culture war talking points and DeSantisland scoops to larger conservative outlets and, occasionally, even the mainstream press."

