'Privileged' Prince Harry Wins Award Honoring War Hero, But Veteran's Mother Criticizes Choice

Prince Harry has been picked to be awarded the prestigious Pat Tillman Award at ESPY in Hollywood. ESPN, the broadcaster of the event, stated that the British royal is being recognized for his extensive efforts in using sports to benefit the veteran community, notably through his Invictus Games. However, the decision sparked controversy, with Tillman’s mother arguing that there are more deserving recipients with fewer 'privileges,' as reported by the Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby

The award is intended for those who have served others in a manner that upholds Tillman's legacy. As such, the soldier's mother expressed disappointment, stating that she was not consulted about the decision. She said, "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients...far more fitting...individuals working in the veteran community who are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections, or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."

Additionally, TV host Patt McAfee raised similar concerns about Harry not aligning with the award's intended purpose. He opined, "A lot of conversation about Pat Tillman's name American hero...Now there's an award named after him, as there should be in the sports world because that is somebody who is the definition of selfless. It's going to Prince Harry, who I don't even think is a prince anymore." Boston Connor also called it 'probably the most embarrassing thing' he has seen in his 'entire life.'

There is also a petition circulating to stop ESPN from giving the award to the Duke of Sussex, despite his veteran status. As reported by The US Sun, one signatory said, "Pat Tillman sacrificed his life for duty and country! Harry walked away from duty and country and spit on his commander-in-chief, country, duty, and family on his way out. All for a Hollywood dream! I’m appalled as an American you would give him this award. It now means nothing!" Another person penned, "There are others far more deserving. This is a slap in the face."

When uninformed people question why Prince Harry deserves to win the Pat Tillman Award, I’d simply seek to remind them that multiple Invictus Athletes have also won this award.



The games that HE created have paved the way for so many.



He embodies the spirit of this award. pic.twitter.com/8YK0q8wwVd — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) June 30, 2024

Meanwhile, a retired military officer, Colonel Richard Kemp, pointed out that Harry, "...was a gunner in an Apache helicopter in Afghanistan but so were many, many other people. I can think of many people who did pretty extraordinary things while serving in the British and American armed forces which would be much more deserving of an award like this." He added, “There have been some incredible aeronautical exports from helicopter pilots in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other war zones... As far as I’m aware, Harry, though I commend him for going out there and doing it, did not accomplish feats like these.”