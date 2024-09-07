Priscilla Presley Revealed Rockstar Elvis Started Dating Her Because He Was ‘Very Lonely'

The love story of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley has been beautifully depicted in numerous books, documentaries, and films. Their marriage lasted for six years, from 1967 to 1973. The couple first met each other in 1959, when Elvis was 24 and Priscilla was just 14. In an interview with Fox 32, Priscilla spoke about how Elvis felt lonely when they first met and claimed that he was attracted to her mainly because she was a good listener.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Ochs Archives

She said, "My relationship with Elvis, you know, people go, 'Oh my god, how could this happen?' It was not a sexual relationship, being 14 years old. What I think really attracted him to me was the fact that— and I've gone over this many times, 'Why me? Why me?'— was because I was like the listener. He poured his heart out to me in Germany. He was very, very lonely." She also cited the time when Elvis lost his mother and stressed, "He just trusted me with a lot of things that he shared." At a Venice Film Festival press conference earlier, she also noted that Elvis always respected her age.

As reported by People, Priscilla said, “People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ No, it wasn’t. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, and very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thoughts, and that was our relationship.” She continued, “It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why. And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany— his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother, which he never, ever got over."

Priscilla Presley addresses 10-year age gap with Elvis and meeting him at 14-years-old:



“Even though I was 14, I was older in life than in years…. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old" pic.twitter.com/5cQ3XeaSrw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 5, 2023

"And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection. Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life — not in numbers. That was the attraction," she added. During the Fox interview, she was asked to reveal something that was rarely known about the famous musician. Priscilla said, "People wouldn’t believe that he was nervous when he would do a show...like in Vegas. Every show that he came out was, ‘How was I? Was I okay? Did it come out?'… He was insecure and wanted to make sure that he was okay, which is hard to believe."

Priscilla once also disclosed that she mostly saw Elvis in private back then. She shared, “I didn’t know why he put so much trust in me, but he did. And I never, ever, ever told anyone that I was seeing him, and that was another issue that he loved, is the fact that I never gave him up in any way. I never told anyone at school that I was seeing him. So, we built a relationship, and then our relationship went on until yes, I left.” Reflecting on the reason for leaving him, she said, "It wasn’t because I didn’t love him — he was the love of my life. It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that.”