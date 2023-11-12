Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of grief and death. Readers' discretion is advised.

The love and relationship between Priscilla Presley and the legendary rock music icon Elvis Presley has remained a topic of fascination for decades. The actress, now 78, recently shed light on her steadfast commitment to a vow she made long ago: never to remarry as long as Elvis was alive, as per People. During a Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, Priscilla addressed this topic candidly, seemingly confirming the long-standing rumor about her vow. She disclosed, "I just don't think that he could handle that," referring to Elvis, her ex-husband, who she was married to from 1967 to 1973.

Elvis Presley's untimely death in 1977 did not alter Priscilla's decision. She remained true to her word for over four decades. "To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire," she explained. Her sentiments were deeply rooted in the belief that 'no one could ever match him.' Priscilla also delved into her reasons for not expanding her family after their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was born in 1968. She even shared Elvis' perspective, revealing that he felt guilty about not being present 'enough' for their daughter due to his demanding schedule and constant touring; this guilt played a role in their decision to forgo having more children.

During a separate interview with British journalist Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Priscilla expressed how Elvis's sudden death at the age of 42 still affects her profoundly, even after all these years. She recounted the heartbreaking moment when his road manager, Joe Esposito, broke the news to her over the phone: "I thought he was kidding, you just never imagine that, we would joke around all the time, and then when I found out that it was true, and I just stayed in my room and couldn't believe it, and cried." Priscilla never walked down the aisle with another person after ending her tumultuous marriage to the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

After her divorce from Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley had several romantic relationships, including with her karate instructor, Mike Stone, in the 1970s. She later had an on-again, off-again relationship with model Michael Edwards from 1978 to 1984. In 1988, Edwards published a controversial memoir, Priscilla, Elvis and Me, implying that he had some 'attraction' to Priscilla's underage daughter, Lisa Marie, during their relationship. Lisa Marie later claimed Edwards exhibited inappropriate drunken behavior towards her as a minor. The accusations sparked controversy over Edwards' conduct with the two women, according to The Daily Mail.

Priscilla Presley had a long-term relationship with screenwriter and computer programmer Marco Antonio Garcia that lasted 22 years from the mid-1980s to 2006. The couple had a son together, Navarone Garibaldi, who was born in 1987. But ultimately, their relationship ended after over two decades. Priscilla's openness about her past provides insight into her life and the ongoing impact Elvis had on her even after his death.

