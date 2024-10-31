Kate Middleton’s Refusal to Do One Significant Thing Could Reignite Feud with Meghan Markle

Tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry continue even today and the alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has only complicated the matter more. Now, recent rumors suggest that William and Middleton might have to move due to Prince Andrew’s reluctance to leave the Royal Lodge. Initially, the couple was thought to be shifting to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Harry and Markle. However, some experts suggest that Middleton might refuse to settle for the residence.

A picture of Kate Middleton, a member of the British royal family (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby)

GB News host, Anne Diamond, claimed that there’s no way Middleton would ever choose to live in a house revamped by Markle. She said, "It's a huge place. But if it was redone by Meghan and Harry, I can't imagine Kate wanting to move... and not William either." As reported by Geo TV, Diamond added, "Because other stories around today are saying that William has made it very clear to his friends that when his time comes for his coronation, he will not be inviting Harry."

Discussing the King's decision, a palace insider said, “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke [Prince Andrew] will have to leave the Royal Lodge, because what other reason could there be to take his security away? It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Markle regretted having a feud with Middleton. Last month, British royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, said, "Meghan Markle is purportedly remorseful… Well, one would hope. It’s just being spread that she doesn’t want any bad blood… Of course, she wants and needs some sort of reconciliation. [But] Meghan Markle has a long way to go for Kate to ever see an upside for the royal family or the public, in a reconciliation."

A source also revealed, "Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down, and she never meant any harm to Kate... she must realize she could’ve done things differently. Meghan’s been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time," as reported by Fox News. On the other hand, author Christopher Andersen claimed that Middleton and Markle were never close. "From the very beginning, Kate and Meghan were hardly what I would call a love match," he remarked.

Andersen added, "Even before they had their famous, tearful row over the flower girls’ dresses at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the relationship between the two princesses was frosty. After Megxit, Kate did what she could do to bring brothers Prince Harry and Prince William back together, but that proved impossible once the Sussexes let loose on the royal family during the Oprah interview and then in Harry’s blistering memoir, Spare." The author continued, "All the while, Meghan has sailed above the fray, pursuing her projects in California and showing little interest in repairing relations with her royal in-laws."

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.