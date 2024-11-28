Princess Diana’s Friend Cautions Prince Harry Over One Thing Prince William 'Wouldn’t Have Done'

Prince Harry and comedy host Jimmy Fallon recently enjoyed the Halloween theme in a recent episode of NBC's The Tonight Show. In fact, Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares is Fallon's new haunted maze set, which he had Harry go through in the show. Harry was having so much fun that some of his remarks had to be beeped out during the conversation. But due to this, Princess Diana's friend Richard Kay suggested that Prince William, Harry's brother, would not have decided to appear on the TV show, unlike Harry; Kay discussed this on the Palace Confidential podcast.

King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry at the funeral of Princess Diana. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anwar Hussein)

When asked about the roles of the royal family, Kay discussed Harry's current position. As reported by Express UK, he said, “Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with. But back in America, he still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows. I think his brother would never do anything like that or if he did it would be much more controlled." Kay added, "I suspect that Harry is still desperately searching for some kind of role.”

Another person who criticized Harry’s television appearance was Richard Eden, who joined Kay on the podcast. He said, “It was sort of quite amusing, but ... royal families should just not do light entertainment. It never really ends well. We've seen Harry before with James Corden, that was cringe-making. We've seen Meghan...squatting down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, that was excruciating." Eden added, “And then if we go back further, we've got Prince Edward organizing the grand knockout tournament."

He really is the prince that turns to a toad isn’t it? A Prince on talk shows now, what an embarrassment 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Comments Section (@MrsR2124) September 27, 2024

It wasn't the royal experts, however, that disliked Harry's TV appearance. Several internet users also criticized Harry for appearing on the TV show. One X user wrote, "He really is the prince that turns into a toad isn’t it? A Prince on talk shows now, what an embarrassment." Another person commented, "That´s how the Mighty fall-From A Beloved Prince of the Realms 2 a talentless Clown on an American late-night show begging Americans to love him."

How embarassing. — Mary Loo (@windyllamas) September 27, 2024

Since stepping back from royal duties and shifting to the U.S. in 2020, Harry has made a few appearances on late-night shows. In 2021, he joined his friend James Corden for a memorable interview. It was on an open-top bus through Beverly Hills on The Late Late Show. In another instance, he appeared on Stephen Colbert's show in 2023, coinciding with the publication of his memoir Spare, as reported by Newsweek. Although Harry's appearance on chat shows has drawn criticism from some, he has also taken a leading role in humanitarian initiatives. He recently worked with a foundation he co-founded in Lesotho during the 2000s and attended the WellChild Awards in London.

