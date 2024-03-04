Princess Diana's Brother Shares Rare Throwback Pic from Childhood: 'How Happy Each of Us Looks'

Earl Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, showcased a glimpse into their childhood through a nostalgic Instagram post on Saturday. Sharing a precious black-and-white family picture, Spencer evoked memories of a simpler time, capturing the innocence and joy of sibling camaraderie. The charming picture showed a young Charles perched on a swing, followed by his elder sister Diana, while their mother, Frances Shand Kydd, stood lovingly behind them. Spencer revealed that the picture dated back to around 1967, when he was only three years old and Diana was five or six. He captioned the post, “My mother, Diana and I, in c. 1967. I would have been 3, and Diana 5 or 6. I love how happy each of us looks.”

Reminiscing about old times, Spencer expressed fondness for the palpable happiness exuding from each family member. Despite the passage of time, the picture serves as a poignant reminder of the cherished moments shared within their tight-knit family circle. In a heartwarming revelation, Spencer revealed a childhood nickname bestowed upon him by his mother. He wrote, “At this stage of my life, my mother nicknamed me 'Buzz' - because she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy - and busy - bee #Family” and “#SpencerFamily.”

As per HuffPost, Diana and her brother Charles were part of a larger family unit, comprising two older sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and an older brother, John Spencer. Unfortunately, their brother John passed away shortly after birth in 1960.

In a candid interview with People in 2017, Spencer debunked misconceptions about Diana’s personality, highlighting her innate intelligence and profoundness. Contrary to popular belief, Spencer revealed, "First of all, none of us ever called her 'Di' at home. In fact, there are so many myths from our childhood that are just so ridiculous. That's one of them. I just think she was never shy, but she was canny about people and she was reserved to start with. And she would take a judgment of somebody before reacting to them. So, that's not shy ... that's actually quite clever." Moreover, Spencer revealed the depth of his protective instinct toward Diana, lamenting his inability to protect her from the tragic accident that claimed her life. He exclaimed, “I was furious, I wasn’t just angry. [I thought] What could I have done? It was just ... it was devastating.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Central Press

Through his poignant recollections and cherished memories, Charles pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Princess Diana: a beloved sister, mother, and humanitarian whose spirit continues to inspire generations. As the world remembers her with reverence and admiration, Charles' adorable childhood photograph serves as a poignant testament to the enduring bond shared between siblings, immortalized in the annals of history.