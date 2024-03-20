Princess Diana’s Brother Concerned About ‘The Truth’ Behind Kate Middleton’s Health Issue

The 9th Earl Spencer, and brother of the late Princess Diana has recently expressed his concern for the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's health. In the latest exclusive word with Laura Kuenssberg, Charles Spencer shared how he finds Middleton's urgent abdominal surgery that took place earlier this year in January to be mysterious.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lisa Lake

"I do worry about what happened to the truth," Spencer said according to Page Six. Since taking a break from her royal duties in January, Middleton, the wife of Prince William, has been the subject of online rumors. Speculation arose when a blurry photo of Middleton surfaced earlier this month, leading to claims of Photoshop manipulation. Further fueling rumors about her well-being, Middleton shared an "altered" photo of herself with her three children on March 10.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Although she later admitted to editing the image, concerns about her health escalated, especially after Kensington Palace announced that she would not be making public appearances until "after Easter." The public's growing unease was highlighted when late-night talk show host John Oliver joked about Middleton's absence, suggesting a cover-up by the palace. Reflecting on the situation, Spencer, likened the online speculation to the media frenzy surrounding Diana's tragic death in 1997.

Charles Spencer He said that what is happening to Kate Middleton does not compare to what Diana went through. Don't make this parallel — aplourenco0317 🤔 (@aplourenco0317) March 18, 2024

Spencer remarked that while there is significant online speculation now, the press intrusion surrounding Diana's passing was arguably more perilous. Princess Diana was 36 when she died in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi. "If I look back to ’97 and Diana’s death, I think that was so shocking, the circumstance of her death was so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do. Not because they had a moral judgment, but because it was unacceptable to the public," Spencer revealed.

@bbclaurak @BBCPolitics Watching BBC Breakfast and Laura Kuennsberg announcing Charles Spencer interview. The Princess of Wales has not been Kate Middleton since 2011. Complete disrespect from both her and the BBC. — Karol Wall (@karoliw) March 17, 2024

Further during the conversation, Spencer also detailed the abuse he and his sister endured during their childhood. Spencer disclosed that they were subjected to painful punishments by a nanny when they were young. In his book titled, A Very Private School, he disclosed the disturbing levels of violence and sexual abuse that he endured as a child. Recalling these experiences caused him to experience a breakdown and seek residential trauma treatment. Today, Spencer is vocal about his struggles and encourages everybody to rise above their traumatic experiences and raise their voice against them to heal better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Spencer (@charles.earl.spencer)

According to BBC, Maidwell School released a statement saying, "It is sobering to read about the experiences Charles Spencer and some of his fellow alumni had at the school, and we are sorry that was their experience." It further added, "It is difficult to read about practices which were, sadly, sometimes believed to be normal and acceptable at that time. Within education today, almost every facet of school life has evolved significantly since the 1970s. At the heart of the changes is the safeguarding of children, and promotion of their welfare."