Princess Diana Would Choose Her Outfits to Drive Camilla 'Insane' Royal Author Reveals in Book

Royal author Tina Brown revealed in her bombshell book how Princess Diana was hooked on choosing her outfits to drive Camilla Parker-Bowles "insane." The late Princess of Wales who was known for her statement outfits and gorgeous styling was apparently throwing shade on her husband Prince Charles' long-time lover and now-Queen Camilla.

Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker-Bowles at Ludlow Races where Prince Charles is competing, 1980. (Image Source: Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Express Newspapers)

During the 1980s would use a particular type of cloth to seek Parker's attention. According to royal author Tina Brown, during the 70s Charles was involved with two women Parker-Bowles who was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles, and Dale "Kanga" Tryon who was married to Lord Tryon. Brown noted that both the women were "on call for the prince while their husbands looked the other way," as per Marie Claire. "Dale’s directness, warmth, and talent at country entertaining were just the sort of qualities that Charles admired in Camilla. It did not make Camilla happy that Dale put it about that Charles was said to have declared Dale ‘the only woman who ever understood me,’" the royal expert added.

Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge’ dress, worn the night Prince Charles publicly admitted to being unfaithful to her [1994] pic.twitter.com/MfkR2OSqdW — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 1, 2024

Tryon had her own clothing line named "Kanga Line." In the mid-80s Lady Di ensured her message was loud and clear to Parker-Bowles who had resumed her affair with Charles. According to the Daily Mail, Princess Di "with her jealousy of Camilla at its height" chose to wear a dress of polyester with stripes and polka dots on it for Live Aid—which had a global television audience of millions. "Princess Diana wore one of her [Tryon’s] deeply off-brand, multi-patterned dresses just to make Camilla insane," Brown said. Adding on, the writer shared, "All this stuff about Lady Tryon being such a friend of Lady Diana—she’s never even met Diana Spencer." The book titled, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil, hit the stores in 2022.

Princess Diana and Elton John at the Feed the World Live Aid concert at Wembley in 1985. pic.twitter.com/YKrRbIcRCi — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) September 15, 2022

The Royal Princess was earlier involved with Kanga Line in her teens as the popular set called the “Sloane Rangers” was raging back then. Sharing further on Dale's relationship with Charles, Brown shared, "After moving to London and marrying Lord Tryon, she became a trusted confidante. Dale’s directness, warmth, and talent at country entertaining were just the sort of qualities that Charles admired in Camilla," in the book as reported by the NY Post. The writer shared that the message was received and understood by Parker-Bowles who then had an even colder relationship with Dale assuming her closeness to the "People's Princess."

David Bowie & Princess Diana

(Live Aid - July 13, 1985) 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v9tISJeBNe — Lynn Spina (@lynsys57) August 31, 2021

Tryon was in a deep state of sorrow later when she got to know Charles was romantically involved with Parker-Bowles. Weirdly, Tryon passed away at the age of 49, the same year when Princess Di passed away after a fatal car accident in Paris. Tryon had developed blood poisoning in 1997 which occurred after Charles and Diana formalized their divorce in 1996.

