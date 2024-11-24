Princess Diana Made Three Eerie Predictions About Her Future– Including How She Would Die

Princess Diana’s alleged predictions about her future, including her death in a car crash, have gained renewed attention following a TikTok video. The clip, which has garnered over 43,000 likes, highlights three life events the late Princess reportedly foresaw, sparking widespread discussion among royal enthusiasts and social media users, as per the Daily Star.

This is so sad😭Princess Diana knew the Royal Family saw her as a threat. In a letter she even stated she was concerned they would kill her in a staged car accident and was constantly having people check for tampering in the vehicles she drove in. She knew. pic.twitter.com/S8efkywQgn — Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) June 12, 2018

One prediction Diana reportedly made was her belief that she would marry someone in the public eye. The video quotes a statement from Diana in Andrew Morton’s biography Diana: Her True Story. She said, "I always felt very different from everyone else, very detached. I knew I was going somewhere different but had no idea where. She further tells her father at the age of 13, "I know I’m going to marry someone in the public eye."

Princess Diana recorded the tapes that formed the basis of the shocking tell-all biography about what life was really like behind palace walls. Hear directly from her and those involved in the book’s secret publication in a new episode of #DianaCNN, Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT pic.twitter.com/L6qASDzxwW — CNN (@CNN) October 30, 2021

Next, was Diana’s belief that she would never become queen. In Morton’s book, Diana is quoted as having said, “I always knew I would never be the next queen. No one said that to me. I just knew it.” The most haunting claim, however, involves Diana’s prediction of her own death. The TikTok clip features Diana confiding to close acquaintances that she believed her life would end in a helicopter, plane, or car accident.

The prediction became a reality on August 31, 1997, when Diana, her partner Dodi Al-Fayed, and their driver Henri Paul died in a high-speed car crash in Paris’ Pont de l'Alma tunnel. The crash occurred while the group was evading paparazzi, and investigations later revealed that Paul was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs at the time of the accident.

“They did intend to at least seriously injure or kill her [Princess Diana]…she was about to go into campaigning on behalf of the Palestinians.”



Former MI5 officer Annie Machon on the alleged conspiracy to have the future Queen of England killed.



via Mintpress News pic.twitter.com/BUN8EJkoiG — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) October 28, 2024

Adding further intrigue is the existence of the 'Mishcon Note,' a document written by Diana’s lawyer, Victor Mishcon, after a private meeting with the Princess in October 1995, as reported by the Daily Beast. In the meeting, Diana reportedly revealed that 'reliable sources' had warned her about plans to harm her in a staged car accident, potentially involving brake failure. Mishcon passed the note to the Metropolitan Police shortly after Diana’s death. It was placed in a safe until it became a key piece of evidence during the Operation Paget inquiry into her death in 2004.

Lord Stevens, who led the inquiry, confirmed that the note and its contents were thoroughly investigated. Mishcon, however, reportedly described Diana’s claims as paranoia. A second letter, allegedly written by Diana in 1996 and published in her former butler Paul Burrell’s book A Royal Duty, detailed fears that her then-husband, Prince Charles, was planning 'an accident' in her car. Burrell later explained that Diana was in a vulnerable emotional state. Operation Paget later concluded that Diana’s death was a tragic accident, with no evidence of foul play.