Princess Diana and King Charles Gave This Cruel Nickname to Prince Harry

Prince Harry's controversial memoir, Spare, is loaded with shocking revelations about the royal family that grabbed everyone's attention. One such revelation was the origin of his nickname 'The Spare'. He shared that he was given the moniker right after he was born and it didn't take long for senior royals, like his father King Charles III, and his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, to start using it too, according to the Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kym Illman

In his memoir, Harry penned, "This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny. The Heir and the Spare—there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity. I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B." Harry expressed that he came into the world as an option in case anything happened to his older brother, Prince William. He also revealed that he was "summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part." As reported by Pure Wow, Harry alleged that Charles told Princess Diana, “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare—my work is done.”

Reflecting on his work, a source said, "Harry's resentment of being the 'spare' is the underlying theme of his book, through chapters on his childhood, his schooling, his career as a royal and in the British Army, his relationship with his parents and brother, and his life with Meghan through courtship, wed and marriage, to their own experience of parenthood."

Princess Diana and King Charles shared brutal nickname for Prince Harry



Talking about his book, the Duke of Sussex admitted, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and I hope that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

As reported by People magazine, he continued, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned throughout my life...and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

In 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their senior royal duties. Since then, Harry's relationship with his father has become more complex. Royal expert, Tom Quinn, shared that the King advised his son to refrain from sharing family matters publicly.

As reported by Daily Mail, Quinn said, "Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble. And everyone knows that when a King asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey."