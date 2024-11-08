Prince William's Big Secret That He Kept From Kate Middleton for Three Weeks Fearing 'Lot of Trouble'

Prince William once kept a prominent secret from Kate Middleton for three weeks— he carried her engagement ring in his rucksack before finally getting down on one knee. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement was announced in November 2010, which marked the beginning of a new chapter in British history. Royal expert Robert Hardman describes a Royal engagement as a catalyst for excitement and anticipation, setting off a chain of events that capture the public’s imagination. He remarked, "When a royal couple tells us they're engaged, we're fascinated by everything from the dress design to who the bridesmaids and best man will be and where we're going to watch it. People love to make a day of it with street parties and things, so there's huge interest from the word go."

As per Times Now, during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, the couple recounted the tale of their engagement, which unfolded during a romantic Kenyan holiday. William revealed, "It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”

He added that he had carried the ring in a rucksack for three weeks before popping the big question, and quipped, "I knew if this thing disappeared, I'd be in a lot of trouble." The couple’s official engagement photo, captured at St James’ Palace by famous photographer Mario Testino, immortalized the beauty of the engagement ring— a stunning Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds.

Once married, the couple began gearing up for their significant roles within the monarchy. As per Mirror, Middleton has undergone extensive training to prepare herself for her future role as Queen Consort. Royal author Katie Nicholl, shared, "There are two roles to a future Queen. One is to produce heirs, which she has done, and the other is to learn how to one day become Queen and that is very much what we are seeing. We are seeing a Queen-in-waiting. We are seeing the Princess take on more duties, more royal engagements, and more of a public profile than ever before. She's taking on more patronages, she's taking on patronages from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Nicholl further added, "This is all very deliberate, it's very much part of the Palace machine bringing her from the shadows of Anmer [Hall] and into the forefront, into the spotlight, because they are very clever. They realize the power of Kate and the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future."

