Prince William Reveals Princess Diana Had a Crush on Kevin Costner: "My Mum Kind of Fancied You"

Hollywood actor and film producer, Kevin Costner, recently shared that Prince William once told him his mother Princess Diana 'fancied' him. Costner is mostly known for his movies like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Dances with Wolves. Interestingly, he shared a special bond with Princess Diana in the '90s and they had a plan to work together in a sequel to his hit movie The Bodyguard.

Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

The actor recently opened up about this intriguing bit of royal history in interviews with People magazine and on The Howard Stern Show. He recounted how he first met Diana through Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Costner described Diana as 'very sweet' during their initial meeting to discuss the potential film project. Sadly, the sequel never materialized due to Diana's tragic death in a car accident in August 1997. She was only 36 years old at the time. The project was understandably shelved following this devastating loss.

Years later, Costner found himself in England when he received an unexpected message. Prince William, Diana's eldest son, wanted to speak with him. Curious, Costner agreed to the meeting. The conversation that followed was both private and memorable. Costner shared that it was just the two of them in a room, surrounded by stacked chairs. As they shook hands, William's first words caught the actor off guard. The prince allegedly said, "You know, my mum kind of fancied you." This candid admission left a lasting impression on Costner. He described William as "quite a young man" and expressed fond memories of their interaction, as per The Mirror.

He didn't reveal everything they talked about in their half-hour chat, but he was open about how sweet the prince was with him and how much he respected him. Costner also spoke about the initial plans for The Bodyguard 2 with Diana. He said there was a plan for a kissing scene with Princess Diana, and she was okay with the decision. Costner said that Diana told him, her life was "about to change," hinting at excitement for the life she was about to have post-divorce from Charles. He was thankful to Ferguson for connecting him with Diana and opined that she too was "very cool" about the situation, never trying to insert herself into the project despite her royal status.

From his initial meeting with Diana to the surprising conversation with William years later, these moments stand out in what he calls his "incredibly unusual, and for the most part, beautiful life." Interestingly, Costner mentioned that news of the planned sequel leaked about a year after Diana's passing. This caused some tension with the royal family at the time. However, his recent conversation with William suggests those issues have long since been resolved.