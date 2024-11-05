Prince William Pays Emotional Tribute to Diana With Never-Seen-Before Photos: 'A Really Big Impact'

Prince William shared never-seen-before images with his late mother Princess Diana before appearing on TV. The images were shared by the Kensington Palace ahead of the Prince of Wales' documentary telecast. The documentary titled, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, dives into the childhood experiences William had with his mother which influenced his actions as an adult.

Kensington Palace have released four previously unseen photographs of The Prince of Wales' first visit to @PassageCharity in 1993. The images come ahead of the broadcast of Prince William: We Can End Homelessness on ITV Oct 30th and 31st at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/pLgXAbYYhX — Rebecca Russell (@RMRussell29) October 26, 2024

One image showed William in a homeless shelter playing chess with a resident at The Passage, a homelessness charity, in June 1993. Other images that were clicked six months later show the 11-year-old Prince on another similar visit with Diana. In one photo, young William posed with two charity chefs and his mom, and in a couple of others, Diana could be seen interacting warmly with the staff as well as other people.

I love this. Prince William has released this never-before-seen photo of him with Princess Diana at The Passage charity in 1993.

He was such a beautiful boy.

The photo is included in the upcoming ITV documentary about Prince William's Homewards initiative. pic.twitter.com/whqqFwZ3pR — Sarah Delore (@sarah_delore) October 27, 2024

Talking about the experience, according to Hello! the Prince of Wales shared, "When I was very small, my mother started talking about homelessness, much like I do now, with my children on the school run. We saw people on the streets." He would also often discuss the issue with his children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis—just as his mum.

William said, "You know when you're that small, you're just curious, and you're kind of trying to work out what's going on. You just ask the question like, why are they sitting there? And my mother would talk to us a bit about why they were there, and it definitely had a really big impact." Reminiscing the days with his mother, the Duke of Cambridge shared that he took inspiration from what the late Princess Diana did for the downtrodden. Furthermore, William pointed out that the issue of homelessness has only 'grown more over the last few years.'

Princess Diana with Prince William sitting on her lap at polo. (Image Source: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

The future King of Britain then mentioned how his mother took him to The Passage and that he was anxious about what to expect during his first visit there. Describing the events that unfolded with the never seen before photographs, William said that his mother was always in favor of showing her kids life beyond palace walls, as reported by Marie Claire. Away from the riches and luxuries of the royal life, Diana was dedicated to teaching her children the importance of their privileges.

He looks just like his mother did at the same age. — Lady Sybil (@LadySybil_C) October 28, 2024

As William grew up, he went on to work on developing a five-year plan called Homeward to help homeless people. In June 2023, William launched the same with the goal of ending homelessness. The new plan also collaborated on various aspects of the social problem with organizations in places like Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth, Newport, Northern Ireland, and Sheffield. As such, the two-part documentary sheds light on Wiliam's dedication to the cause. It shows him visiting organizations that are working to make the Homewards campaign across the UK a dream come true.