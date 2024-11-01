Prince William Once Revealed the One Thing That Diana Would've Found Upsetting Had She Been Alive

Princess Diana supported several charitable causes before her untimely death on August 31, 1997, in a Parisian automobile accident. The late Princess of Wales was particularly concerned about homelessness. According to the UK Express, in 1992, she was named the royal patron of Centrepoint, a nonprofit that assists youth homelessness. In the 2011 documentary, Royal Servants, Darren McGrady, who had several years of experience working with Diana, reminisced about her humanitarian efforts. “She did go out in the darkness of night putting things into rubbish bins for the homeless to find, putting coats and things out there.” However, in a 2023 interview, Prince William acknowledged that the stigma associated with homelessness persists, and had his mother been alive, this would have caused her great distress.

"My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did. I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it," he said. William, like Princess Diana, became the cause's patron in September 2005. Helping 16 to 25-year-olds find housing, food, and employment was Diana's responsibility at the charity. She also involved her sons, William and Prince Harry, in the charity's early shelter operations.

To gain a deeper appreciation of the struggles faced by young people experiencing homelessness, William spent a night sleeping outside on London streets in sub-zero temperatures in December 2009 with Seyi Obakin, CEO of Centrepoint. He told The Telegraph then, “My mother introduced that sort of area to me a long time ago...It was a real eye-opener and I am very glad she did. It has been something I have held close to me for a long time.” He continued, "I have always been deeply concerned for those people, especially young people who, for whatever reason, find themselves living on the streets or without a proper home."

"Charities like Centrepoint do such an amazing job in helping combat homelessness and social exclusion and I wanted to lend my support to their remarkable efforts," he explained. The Centrepoint website quotes William, “I was struck by the people I met and what they were struggling with‒ sleeping rough, sofa surfing, not having basic comforts a lot of us take for granted."

“That really struck me at a young age, bearing in mind...growing up in a palace, and seeing the other end of the spectrum where people were faced with huge personal challenges and were overcoming them. That was powerful to see at a young age.” Since the late 1960s, the organization claims to have assisted over 125,000 young people who were homeless, and 88% of those who came through Centrepoint are leading a successful life.

In an article for Big Issue ahead of his 40th birthday in 2022, William penned a heartfelt message supporting his mother's cause. "I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem." He added, “While I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those...struggling.

The future king also pledged to get his children involved. “I count myself extremely lucky to have a role that allows me to meet people from all walks of life, and to understand their full story...It’s a privilege that many of us, busy with our days, don’t always afford. In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte, and Louis to see the fantastic organizations doing inspiring work to support those most in need– just as my mother did for me.”

