Prince William is Very Clear That He Doesn't Want Harry Involved in King Charles' Succession Talks

Reports suggest King Charles has begun planning for his succession, but the details are closely guarded. At the same time, Prince William is reportedly excluding his brother, Prince Harry, from discussions about the succession. According to the Mirror, William is firm in his belief that Harry cannot support the royal family. Despite Harry's desire to help his family, it's said he has no chance of being asked to assist while his father, Charles, undergoes cancer treatment, potentially requiring other senior royals to take on more responsibilities. Harry, who stopped working as a royal in 2020, is believed to be left out of the family's planning discussions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By UK Press

With William as the lead of decision-making, the royal family appears to be charting a new course. Royal expert and author Tom Quinn suggests that Charles's declining health has led him to craft a clear succession plan, preparing for the day he must pass on the crown. He said, “Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it, for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves, he will run straight to the media." He added, "As a nonworking royal Harry is also no longer a counselor of state and he is not being kept in the loop because there is zero chance he will be asked to help out."

When you quit your job or lose your seat on a company board, you aren’t included in planning the company’s future. — MoG1717 (@mog1717) March 7, 2024

Moving forward, Quinn said, "William is adamant that he does not want Harry involved in any aspect of succession discussions or in planning for counselors of state to help out if and when it becomes necessary. And as the next in line what William wants William gets." According to the New York Post, he continued, “Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now. Officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-80s before succession planning would need to begin but in fact, it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe."

Harry's future in the Royal Family is very much in doubt. After King Charles goes Harry will be finished as a Royal. They will always be his family but Harry's days as as a working Royal is well and truly over. He will never be a working Royal ever again. — Theresa Brown 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈😀 (@tich302001) March 6, 2024

The Prince of Wales has reportedly been clear to his brother that he is not invited to resume his duties as a working member of the royal family. Additionally, another royal expert and commentator, Helena Chard, said, “Prince William has his own private turmoil. He knows his brother well and certainly won’t allow him to breeze back into the family, as he doesn’t trust him.” Furthermore, earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex touched upon his father's cancer diagnosis in an interview with Good Morning America. He suggested that these recent health challenges could potentially bring his family closer together.

Really do not blame William. Once trust is destroyed it is very difficult to go back to the way it was. — RSH231 (@peace_dominion) March 6, 2024

It seems that both William and his father hold a similar perspective regarding Harry's potential return to royal duties. The planning for the monarchy's future is shrouded in secrecy, and Harry's public comments about the Royal Family have led to concerns about his trustworthiness in keeping private matters private. Despite this, insiders suggest that Charles is willing to mend his strained relationship with his younger son. Additionally, another source revealed that Harry and Meghan Markle are struggling with the news that Charles is making plans without consulting them. However, they have no intention of causing a stir.