Prince William is Making a Sick King Charles Make THIS Heart-Breaking Decision

King Charles III is undergoing cancer treatment and has made a decision with a heavy heart under the influence of his elder son Prince William. The Prince of Wales is adamant about keeping his younger brother, Prince Harry at bay from his father and the royal family after a great rift that transpired last year. With his father focusing on recovery, William is responsible for several things by default to stabilize the normal functioning of royal family duties.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool

According to Mercury News, Omid Scobie, author of Endgame, a royal family tell-all book, noted, "There was rarely a moment where (Charles) stepped on his mother’s toes. But it’s different with William...He’s eager to establish himself as his own man...He’s not giving his father the same space Charles did with the Queen. There is no time for that."

Meanwhile, royal commentator, Hilary Fordwich, revealed the dynamics between the father and son to shed light on the reason behind Harry's absence. "It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape, or form into his former royal family fold," Fordwich claimed as reported by OK! Magazine.

"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," the royal commentator continued. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother," Fordwich added. Former butler to King Charles, Grant Harrold, also speculated, "The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir ‘Spare’] was a mistake."

"I don’t think that’s going to happen. Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is…Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different," the British butler added. The widely covered strife eclipsed the royal family after Meghan Markle and Harry appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show to slam the racist behavior of some members of the royal family towards Markle and Archie. It was followed by Harry's autobiography, which unraveled the dynamics within the royal family after his mother, Princess Diana's death. Harry and Markle stepped down from their royal duties and settled in the US with their kids. However, Harry appears to hold on to his blood relations and continues to mark his presence in certain royal family events.