Prince William in No Mood to Deal with His 'Loose Cannon' Brother Prince Harry

'Additional royal obligations' have fallen to the Prince of Wales since King Charles III began his cancer treatment. Following her successful abdominal surgery, Prince William has also been overburdened with the care of his wife, Kate Middleton. Therefore, he has no interest in dealing with matters concerning his younger brother, Prince Harry, who has been dubbed a "loose cannon." Author and royal expert Tom Quinn revealed exclusively to The UK Mirror, “William is deeply worried about his father because he does not yet want to be king. He, William, was hoping it was decades not years away. William has young children and his wife has endured a serious operation. Truth to tell he does not yet feel able to cope with the level of work that being the Prince of Wales involves, let alone being king.”

The tension between #PrinceWilliam and #PrinceHarry may have started almost a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/dxcjKX4hfn — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 26, 2024

The royal expert believes Prince William wants to concentrate on his own family without having to worry about Harry's next move. He "wants none" of the stress and hectic workload that his father must continuously manage. “With so much going on William, struggling with his own workload and inevitably expected to do some of his father’s work, will not want the additional worry of a loose cannon in the form of his brother,” he explained. “Neither Charles nor William will ever fully trust Harry again – they are terrified he will speak to the press and tell everyone more about the precise nature of his father’s cancer," Quinn added.

The Duke of Sussex's stay in the UK was brief and he did not pay his estranged elder brother and sister-in-law, a visit. The Princess of Wales is likely to remain under bedrest for almost three months after her planned surgery. She is currently recuperating at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, as per The NY Post, in a last-ditch effort to keep his wife safe, Prince William has eliminated any possibility of Prince Harry joining the royal family. “Prince William has his own private turmoil,” royal expert and commentator Helena Chard exclusively told Fox News. “He knows his brother well and certainly won’t allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn’t trust him.”

Prince William has done everything that was asked of him and more



A decent family man who’s focused on charity work



He supported his mother when he was a boy and his brother while growing into adulthood



His grandparents in their final years and now his father#PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/2fCzfmG46f — The British Prince (@Freedom16356531) February 26, 2024

“Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation,” Chard added. “There’s one huge obstacle in Harry’s way, and that’s Prince William,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield shared. “Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity if Prince William has any influence over the situation.” “William understands that Harry and Meghan don’t properly consider the consequences and aren’t trustworthy. They are a liability to the family,” Schofield added. “Have the king and Harry been speaking? Yes. Does this mean a return to the fold even temporarily? No,” another source told The Daily Mail. It's believed that Prince William and King Charles III have taken a "strong stand" about blocking the Duke's return.