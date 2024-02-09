Prince William Having a ‘Very Scary Time’ Amid Princess Kate and King Charles’ Health Issues

Prince of Wales, William, is in an extremely difficult space as he tries to be the best caregiver to both his father, King Charles III, and his wife, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Royal analyst Jennie Bond shares that Prince William finds himself in a challenging predicament due to the surprise of King Charles' health problems coinciding with Kate's recovery from an abdominal procedure. With the "scary" news that his father, King Charles, has cancer, it seems that the strain of keeping the family together is beginning to become too much to bear.

“I think he'll be feeling very serious about his life," Jennie tells OK! Magazine. "This is not a time in which he wanted to take on extra responsibilities, and it's not a time when he wanted really to contemplate the fact that one day in the very foreseeable future he is going to be a monarch."

"This is a time in his life when we know he just wants to be a hands-on dad and a very supportive husband. He’ll feel somewhat besieged by his wife being ill and now his father having cancer - this is a scary time for him," she explained. “He’s already lost his mother, and I think that gives you a vulnerability with any illness with a parent when you've already lost one, so I really feel for William in this.”

When it was revealed last month that Kate had undergone scheduled abdominal surgery and was advised not to resume her duties until after Easter, the father-of-three also canceled his public appearances to support his wife's recovery. The 41-year-old Prince of Wales made his first public appearance as he attended an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and then a London Air Ambulance charity banquet.

Prince William, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester may be the main royals holding down the fort while the monarch battles cancer. William is anticipated to take on most of the responsibilities as the senior royal in the line of succession and a potential future king. It is believed that he will likely perform certain tasks on behalf of the King in addition to keeping a personal journal of his engagements.

Prince William recently broke his silence on health issues and thanked the public for their concerns for his father, King Charles, and wife, Kate Middleton, as he resumed his royal responsibilities, per HuffPost. “Good evening, everyone. Thank you all for being here,” William said at the dinner. “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.”

Making a joke about the health issues, he quipped, “It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather ‘medical’ focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all.”