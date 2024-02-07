Prince William Has 'No Plans' to Meet His Brother Prince Harry on His Visit to UK to Meet King Charles

Prince William and Prince Harry were like two peas in a pod until recent events seem to have caused a rift between the brothers. The duo got even closer after losing their mother Princess Diana in 1997. However, after alleged altercations between their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the siblings became estranged. William and Harry will always love each other no matter what since they’re family. However, sources suggest they’re not going to be buddy-buddy just yet. Despite William’s brother flying down to the UK, sources explained why the two won’t be meeting each other.

King Charles's cancer diagnosis sent shockwaves across the world with many concerned for his well-being. Despite there being some alleged beef between Harry and the royal family, he still cleared out his schedule for his father and flew down to the UK to visit him. This could’ve been a perfect opportunity to meet his brother after a while. But, sources close to William have a compelling reason for why the encounter wouldn’t take place.

Speaking to The Mirror UK, a source close to William revealed: “The prince’s main focus is for his wife [Middleton], who is recovering from surgery, his three children, and now his father.” The source added, “There are no plans for Harry’s visit to act as some kind of vehicle for reconciliation.” The source’s enlightenment suggests that even though William would’ve met Harry under normal circumstances, due to the ongoing responsibilities he’s shouldering, it might prove highly difficult for him to do so.

So the police protection can be arranged without the 28 days notice 😅‼️🤷🏽‍♀️#PrinceHarry arrives in UK a day after his father, the Kings diagnosis



Arrival of the King and everyone can relax now



pic.twitter.com/5pc51vuocf — HRH Zola SugaCane💃🏿❤️ Brazen Hussy💃🏿 (@Mrs_K_Suleiman) February 6, 2024

While William certainly can’t meet his beloved brother this time, should situations have been better, sources close to Harry claim that he’d have been more than happy to have met with his brother after eons. The source close to the Duke revealed that although his “primary reason to travel to the UK” is King Charles, should the opportunity arise, “The Duke would have gladly accepted it.” Does this mean that Harry might’ve let the past go or that he’s willing to settle things with William amicably? That remains a highly anticipated question for many curious royal enthusiasts.

Regardless of the tumultuous relationship between them, the boys still deeply care for their father who has begun treatments for an undisclosed form of cancer as per palace officials. Concerning Markle’s husband, his accommodations while in the UK remain an unknown variable. Thus far he is revealed to be finding solace at his Clarence House abode since his arrival was first announced earlier this week.

He was last pictured in a luxury black Range Rover from LAX’s VIP terminal just last night. Later, he was seen en route from London Heathrow’s Windsor Suite at around 1:15 PM. With Harry in the UK, Markle’s appearance alongside her husband remains anticipated. Will the King’s condition forge a reunion or will things between the family remain on thin ice? Much is yet to be seen with the Royal Family.