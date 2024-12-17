Prince William Had a Candid Four-Word Response to Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy News

In a revelation that has sparked royal gossip, Prince William’s concise, four-word reaction to Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement once captured attention. Prince Harry shared the moment in his memoir, Spare, detailing the joy and nuance of breaking the news at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018. He wrote, "We were in a big room, suits of armor on the walls. Strange room, strange moment." While the announcement of a new royal baby is typically met with fanfare, William’s understated response, “We must tell Kate,” had fueled intrigue about the dynamics within the royal family.

As per Irish Star, William’s response, while polite, stood out for his brevity. In contrast, Kate Middleton’s reaction was warm and enthusiastic. Harry recalled, "She also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I hoped - as I'd wished." Harry revealed that King Charles also received the news with visible delight. Harry wrote, "Just before a drink reception for the bride and groom, we cornered Pa in his study. He was delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time; his wide smile warmed me."

Prince Harry announces Meghan Markle has had a boy: “It’s been the most amazing experience...How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension...I’m so incredibly proud of my wife.” They will reveal the baby and name in a few days.



He's so happy he even thanks the horses. pic.twitter.com/V6Dti1j5JC — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 6, 2019

While the royal pregnancy news brought joy to the immediate family, Markle faced prominent challenges, particularly in the digital space. A while ago, speaking at the South by Southwest Festival, Markle opened up about the ‘cruel’ online bullying she endured during her pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet. She revealed that the bulk of comments occurred while she was pregnant or caring for a newborn, as reported by NBC News.

“You really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful…It’s not catty, it’s cruel.” The Duchess has since distanced herself from social media, citing the toll it took on her mental health. During her panel discussion, Markle highlighted the need for systemic and cultural change in how media platforms work and are regulated. She exclaimed, “At a certain point, they have got to put the ‘dos’ behind the ‘says’ and really make some changes on a systemic level.” She called out platforms for incentivizing hate and conspiracy theories while urging women to be more supportive of one another.

She remarked, “I think that is the piece that is so lost right now, and what’s happening in the digital space and in certain sectors in the media — we have forgotten about our humanity…And that has got to change because I understand there’s a bottom line, and I understand that a lot of money is being made there, but even if it’s making dollars, it doesn’t make sense.” After stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry relocated to California. Despite their efforts to build a more private life, they remain vocal about the challenges they faced within the royal family and the media.