Prince William Clashed With Kings Charles and Queen Elizabeth Over Flying His Family in a Helicopter

Prince William has been at odds with King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth over his persistent use of a helicopter to transport his family across the UK, according to royal author Rob Jobson. The Prince of Wales an experienced pilot, has chosen to fly with his three children, all of whom are potential heirs to the throne, despite strong objections from his father and grandmother.

According to royal correspondent and author Robert Jobson the King 'raised concerns' with the Prince of Wales, over his helicopter use with Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, leading to a heated exchange between the two as per New York Post. William’s extensive military career, followed by retraining as an air ambulance pilot, has made him confident in his flying abilities. However, this confidence has not assuaged the fears of his family.

The late Queen, deeply affected by the 1967 crash that killed the Captain of the Queen’s Flight, had explicitly requested William not to pilot his family from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk. Despite her pleas, William chose to fly the 115 miles, much to her distress."The Queen expressed her concerns very strongly" the insider added. King Charles recently diagnosed with cancer, has echoed his mother's concerns. Jobson notes that Charles, perhaps reminded of his own mortality, insisted that William sign a formal document acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions. This demand highlights the gravity of the situation and the deep-rooted concerns over the royal succession.

The issue of succession is particularly pressing given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ongoing feud with the royal family. Despite stepping back from royal duties, Harry remains fifth in line to the throne. Jobson wryly comments on the potential implications: "It would be scant consolation, of course, for an unspeakable tragedy, let alone for the prospect of King Harry and Queen Meghan."

While William currently refuses to separate his family during travel, this could change next year when Prince George turns 12. According to a former staffer, William was deemed old enough to travel alone at this age. King Charles's former pilot, Graham Laurie, told OK! magazine, "We flew all four: The Prince, the Princess, Prince William, and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft, and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty."

As George approaches this age milestone, he may be separated from his younger siblings during travel. This shift aligns with ongoing plans to slim down the monarchy, with some experts speculating that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not become working royals. According to the Daily Beast, "The working assumption is that the younger two children will get on and do their own thing. They will be encouraged to not become working royals."