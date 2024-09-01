Prince William ‘Banned’ Meghan Markle From Donning Princess Diana’s Jewelry: Royal Author

Before her unfortunate death, Princess Diana expressed her wish for her luxurious jewelry to be passed on to her sons' future wives. Meghan Markle has often been seen wearing several pieces from her beautiful collection, including butterfly earrings and a mesmerizing cocktail ring. However, in a recently released bombshell biography, it has come to light that Prince William, her eldest, apparently restricted Markle from wearing Diana’s jewels at her wedding, according to the New York Post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Inaki Esnaola

These revelations came from royal author Rob Jobson’s biography, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, which delves into the life of the Princess. He wrote, “William, still concerned by the match, even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother’s bride-to-be would not wear any jewelry in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, even though his wife Catherine had been allowed to wear some, which would be due to her rank.” The future king was allegedly worried about how fast Harry and Markle's relationship was moving and remained skeptical, according to The Independent.

Jobson further wrote, “Harry claimed that the goodwill from William and Catherine disappeared long before the build-up to his wedding.” He explained, "William had confided to his brother that he believed it would be better to give Meghan more time to adjust to the royal way of life and suggested he cool the relationship." Jobson further claimed, “Harry felt affronted and judged it to be an insult. As a direct result, his relationship with his brother deteriorated fast. According to Harry’s book Spare, William physically attacked him.”

How Meghan Markle is rocking over £650k worth of Princess Diana’s jewellery https://t.co/y0mMqGO7KI pic.twitter.com/978aq85yD5 — Becca Flood (@TheBeccaFlood) October 26, 2020

Harry and Markle met in June 2016 and started dating five months later. As such, another tidbit from the book revealed that Markle initially had a rough start with William and Kate Middleton. Jobson detailed, “She had not so much stepped on royal toes as stamped on them. When Meghan, who had forgotten her lip gloss, asked to borrow Catherine’s, the Duchess was ‘taken aback’ but reluctantly handed it to her. According to Harry, she ‘grimaced’ after Meghan had squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips.”

Recently, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex is eager to mend things with Middleton, even though she still feels deeply hurt by their past feud. A source said, “She wants to make peace with Kate. She doesn’t want any bad blood between them. Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate. Though she must realize she could’ve done things differently.” “Meghan’s been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time,” the insider added, as per another report by the New York Post.