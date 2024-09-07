Prince William and Kate Middleton's Adorable and Relatable Nickname for Princess Charlotte Revealed

The royal family is known for their affectionate nicknames for one another, and Princess Charlotte is no exception. Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter has a particularly endearing moniker that many can relate to. During a 2019 visit to Windsor Park stadium in Northern Ireland, influencer Laura-Ann Barr, had a chance encounter with the Princess of Wales. She later revealed an interesting detail from their conversation. "She [Middleton] asked how old Bertie is, and I said he is four and she said, 'Oh, he's the same age as Lottie'. She calls her Lottie!" as per Irish Start.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Clayton

'Lottie' is a sweet, informal nickname that many parents use for their own Charlottes. At school, Charlotte is known as 'Lottie Wales' amongst her friends— a nod to her parents' titles, given to them by King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth II's passing. William and Kate have another special name for their daughter. According to royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, they call her 'Warrior Princess' given her spirited nature, as per The Mirror. The nickname paints a vivid picture of Charlotte's personality.

Interestingly, Prince William has been overheard using a French pet name for Charlotte. At the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, he was heard calling her 'mignonette,' which translates to 'little darling' or 'cutie' in French. The use of nicknames extends to other members of the royal family as well. Prince William himself had an unusual nickname as a child, given to him by his late mother, Princess Diana.

Today, Princess Charlotte of Wales is turning eight! The sister of Prince George and Prince Louis is known for her lively character. She climbs trees and sticks her tongue out at photographers, which resulted in her affectionately being given the nickname "Warrior Princess". pic.twitter.com/P3WLudXXTO — DW Culture (@dw_culture) May 2, 2023

In a 2007 interview with NBC's Matt Lauer, he explained, "It began when I was two. I have been rightfully told because I can't remember back that far. But when we went to Australia with our parents...and the wombat, you know, that's the local animal. So, I just basically got called that. Not because I look like a wombat, or maybe I do?!"

Princess Catherine’s nickname for Louis is ‘Lou-buggs’



My heart!❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cnkref0cDe — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 8, 2023

Even Queen Elizabeth had her share of quirky nicknames. One particularly amusing incident involved young William. As reported by the Daily Mail, when William was a toddler and was playing at Buckingham Palace, he tripped and called out for help. But instead of shouting for 'Granny,' he called for 'Gary,' much to the confusion of everyone present. "A guest who went to help asked who Gary was, assuming it must be a member of the royal household. 'I am Gary,' responded the Queen. 'He hasn't learned to say Granny yet.'" Princess Kate also had a rather unique childhood nickname. During a visit to her old school, St Andrew's in Berkshire, she shared, "I was nicknamed Squeak just like my guinea pig. There was one called Pip and one called Squeak because my sister was called Pippa and I was Squeak."